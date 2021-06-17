Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including Belgium vs Denmark and Netherlands vs Austria

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Thursday at the European Championships.
Author:
Publish date:

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Three fixtures on Thursday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all teams now enter their second round of games at the 2020 European Championships.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia (14:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group C

Denmark vs Belgium (17:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group B

Netherlands vs Austria (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group C

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Three of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action across the course of Thursday afternoon.

Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko, as expected, starts in midfield.

Belgium

Netherlands:

Updates to follow.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

Ukraine

Belgium

Netherlands:

Updates to follow.

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is throughout Friday, with two games showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Brazil vs Peru (01:00 GMT) - Copa America, Group B

England vs Scotland (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group D

