Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Ukraine

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Sunday at the European Championships.

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Just two fixtures on Sunday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all of England, the Netherlands, and Ukraine open their respective accounts at the delayed 2020 European Championships.

England vs Croatia (14:00 UK) - European Championships, Group D

Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:00 UK) - European Championships, Group C

READ MORE: Man City identify replacement for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling opens up on Man City transfer speculation

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Six of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Sunday afternoon.

England: Manchester City's representatives with Gareth Southgate's side all started on Sunday, with Kyle Walker and John Stones starting in defence and Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden as part of the attacking line.

Netherlands:

Ukraine:

Updates to follow.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

England:

Netherlands:

Ukraine:

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: Man City told when to expect crucial decision on midfielder's future

READ MORE: Man City and Barcelona reach agreement over Camp Nou meeting

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is on Monday night, with just one game showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Spain vs Sweden (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group E

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra