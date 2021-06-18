Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Scotland

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Thursday at the European Championships, and at Copa America.

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Two fixtures on Friday had the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all teams now enter their second round of games at the 2020 European Championships and Copa America.

Brazil 4-0 Peru (Full-Time) - Copa America, Group B

England vs Scotland (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group D

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Six of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action across the course of Friday.

Brazil: Both Ederson and Gabriel Jesus started.

England:

Updates to follow.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

Brazil: Gabriel Jesus featured for 72 minutes, and provided the assist for Alex Sandro's opener, while Ederson saw out the entire 90 minutes keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win.

England:

Updates to follow.

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is throughout Saturday, with two games showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Portugal vs Germany (17:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group F

Spain vs Poland (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group E

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra