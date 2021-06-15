Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Tuesday at the European Championships.
Author:
Publish date:

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Just two fixtures on Tuesday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as Spain open their account at the delayed 2020 European Championships.

Hungary vs Portugal (17:00 UK) - European Championships, Group F

France vs Germany (20:00 UK) - European Championships, Group F

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Three of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Tuesday evening.

Portugal: Both Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva start for their nation this afternoon, while Joao Cancelo was forced to withdraw from Portugal's squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Germany:

Updates to follow.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

Portugal:

Germany:

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is throughout Thursday, with three games showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia (14:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group C

Denmark vs Belgium (17:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group B

Netherlands vs Austria (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group C

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

