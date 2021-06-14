Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including Spain vs Sweden

The international fixtures keep coming during the post-club season, and here is a complete overview of which Manchester City representatives are in action on Monday at the European Championships.
Author:
Publish date:

How many fixtures could involve City players today?

Just one fixture on Monday has the chance to involve Manchester City players, as Spain open their account at the delayed 2020 European Championships.

Spain vs Sweden (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group E

Which Man City players are confirmed to be in today?

Three of Manchester City's first-team stars had the opportunity to partake in international action on Monday afternoon.

Spain: Aymeric Laporte. Rodri and Ferran Torres all start against Sweden.

How did Manchester City's players get on in their respective fixtures?

Spain: 

Updates to follow.

When can Manchester City's players next be seen in international action?

The next opportunity to catch some of Manchester City's first-team stars in action is on Wednesday night, with two games showcasing Pep Guardiola's talent.

Hungary vs Portugal (17:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group F

France vs Germany (20:00 GMT) - European Championships, Group F

