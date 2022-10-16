Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Cityzens Suffer First Loss Of The Season

Manchester City were beaten for the first time this season after losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League.

It was a feisty encounter between the two sides in a game that saw Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent to the stands.

City appeared to have broken the deadlock in the 55th minute when Phil Foden smashed the ball home. However, the goal was ultimately ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland in the build-up.

While the visitors did dominate possession, The Reds looked a constant threat on the break and would score their goal counter-attacking from a Man City free-kick.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal in the 76th minute after he beat City's last man on the halfway line before sliding a powerful finish beyond Ederson in The Cityzens' goal.

It was a cagey first half, with there being very little between the two teams in terms of chance creation.

The home team had the first real chance of the game when Ederson palmed a Diogo Jota cross into Andy Robertson's path, but the Scotland international was unable to find the net with his volleyed effort.

The best chance of the first half fell to Haaland in the 38th minute when Kevin De Bruyne played a fantastic cross toward the Norwegian at the far post, but rather uncharacteristically the 22-year-old was unable to direct his header beyond Alisson.

IMAGO / PA Images

While there was a distinct lack of goalscoring opportunities in the first 45 minutes, the second half couldn't have been any more different.

The hosts should have taken the lead just five minutes after the break when Salah found himself clean through on goal but Ederson did incredibly well to get a fingertip to his effort, sending his shot wide of the post.

However, the visitors responded instantly and had the ball in the Liverpool goal just two minutes later courtesy of Foden, who smashed the ball home after Alisson had the ball stolen from him by Haaland.

However, the goal would be ruled out in an on-field review after referee Anthony Taylor deemed Haaland to have fouled Fabinho in the build-up to the goal when the striker appeared to pull the Brazilian's shirt.

The Reds then went down the other end and came inches away from taking the lead when a Jota header sailed just over the bar after Salah found the Portugal man with a brilliant cross.

Haaland had another chance to put his side ahead in the 63rd minute when Ilkay Gundogan squared the ball to him just inside the area but the Norway striker seemed to be off-balance when striking the ball and was unable to guide his shot beyond Alisson.

As the game progressed it became clear that it was City who were going to dominate the ball, with the hosts being keener to catch their opponents on the break.

Salah came close to breaking the deadlock from one of these counter-attacks. The Egyptian cut in from the wing and looked for one of his trademark curled finishes, however, his effort would fizz just past Ederson's post.

IMAGO / PA Images

And while he may have missed his first two chances, the Liverpool man was not making the same mistake again and would put his side ahead in the 76th minute.

The goal came when Alisson played a fantastic ball to Salah after gathering a City free-kick. The 30-year-old would then spin Joao Cancelo on the halfway line with a fantastic piece of skill to put himself one-on-one with the keeper and he made no mistake with the chance, slotting the ball around the onrushing Ederson.

It was a cruel blow for City who had been controlling the game but they were punished for their naivety in pushing far too many bodies forward for their set piece, as The Reds had given the visitors plenty of warning signs on the break beforehand.

There was then further drama when Liverpool boss Klopp was shown a red card by the referee for his reaction to a foul on Salah that was ignored by the referee.

This prompted things to boil over on the pitch, with Bernardo Silva pushing both Salah and Virgil Van Dijk before being separated by Haaland.

City would continue to probe for an equaliser but were unable to penetrate a solid Liverpool defence and the home side would see the game out for a massive three points.

The result will be a tough one to take for City, who now find themselves five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

