Liverpool Stat Which Will Give Manchester City A Huge Advantage

Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday to take on Liverpool with the Premier League Champions being strong favourites for the game.

Manchester City and Liverpool went right down to the wire last season as they battled it out for the Premier League title.

On the last day of the campaign, it looked like The Reds would snatch the title away from City as Aston Villa went two nil up at The Etihad however Pep Guardiola's side managed to make an astonishing comeback with Ilkay Gundogan scoring the winner to make sure the title did not go to Merseyside.

Everyone was expecting the pair of sides who have elevated the English games standards over the last few years to fight for the league again but nine games in and Liverpool look like they are already out of contention for top spot.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit 14 points off top spot after just nine games and the German has claimed that their hunt for the title is done.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool keep on conceding the first goal

The major thing which has been Liverpool's downfall this season and even towards the back end of the last campaign when they were going for the quadruple.

They consistently fall behind making the games much harder for themselves and it will certainly play into City's hands on Sunday.

Liverpool in the last 20 games have conceded the first goal on 14 occasions doing it again in their latest game against Rangers.

With City's current form the expectancy will be that they will certainly take the lead given that record from The Reds.

