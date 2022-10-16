Liverpool v Manchester City: Confirmed Line-ups - Haaland Starts

Manchester City will be looking to take revenge on Liverpool, following a Community Shield loss before the Premier League season kicked off.

A win would see Pep Guardiola's Man City side keep up with table-toppers Arsenal, with Liverpool struggling so far this season.

Jürgen Klopp's side sits stranded in 11th place, winning only twice out of eight games. A victory for them could see them bump up closer to the European spots.

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Jota, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Erling Haaland comes back into the starting lineup, following a rest against FC Copenhagen. Manuel Akanji keeps his place, shifting over to right-back to make room for Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

Akanji starts against Liverpool, alongside Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva all start, meaning City will overload the midfield section of the field.

Grealish only manages to make the bench, able to make an impact late on in the game.

City make five changes in total, bringing in the cavalry after a tight 0-0 affair in the Champions League midweek, with Pep Guardiola using the squad depth in order to prepare for Liverpool.

