Liverpool Vs Manchester City Combined XI

Manchester City and Liverpool will be facing each other in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season due to the pair going toe to toe with each other over the last few seasons.

The two sides were yet again touted as the two favourites for the title this season however they have been in very contrasting form with City still unbeaten whilst Liverpool sit in the bottom half of the table.

So, who gets into a combined XI at the moment?

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Liverpool & Manchester City combined XI

GK- Alisson Becker

Even though Liverpool's defence has been a long way off their best one of the members of the backline can still come away with huge credit. Without Alisson Liverpool could have found themselves in a lot more trouble than they already are. Ederson hasn't been as busy as his Brazilian counterpart in the City net but when called upon he has looked suspect at times so like the Brazilian manager I am going with Alisson.

RB- Joao Cancelo

There has been a couple of recent injuries at right-back for these two sides with Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold both ruled out for the fixture. Walker is a doubt for the World Cup, so Cancelo has moved across from left-back to right-back on a few occasions. He has been a brilliant attacking force for City so far with seven goal contributions in all competitions.

RCB- Manuel Akanji

Manchester City's surprise signing of the summer from Borussia Dortmund has settled in brilliantly and his splendid form has gone under the radar. Pep Guardiola seems to be favouring him at the moment and he is set to get the nod against Liverpool due to John Stones' injury.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

LCB- Ruben Dias

Guardiola has been alternating his centre-backs due to the punishing schedule before club football takes a break for the World Cup and Dias has been his most used which is no real surprise due to the quality he has. Liverpool have Joel Matip and Ibrahim Konate injured whilst Virgil Van Dijk has been far from his usual standards this season, so they don't get a look in.

LB- Kostas Tsimikas

Andy Robertson has only just come back from injury for Liverpool, so Tsimikas has had a run in the side. He hasn't set the world alight however there is a lack of options with Cancelo filling in at right-back in the combined XI. Nathan Ake has played there however he isn't a natural full-back and Sergio Gomez has been hit and miss due to his stupid red card he got against FC Copenhagen, so Tsimikas gets the place.

CDM- Rodri

Easy decision this one. Rodri is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world at the moment and oozes class every time he steps onto the field. Fabinho for Liverpool has been so far off it as well which has led to him being dropped a couple of times for a double pivot of Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

LCM- Thiago

Rodri's Spanish counterpart who somehow might not get into the Spanish World Cup squad. The drop off in quality for Liverpool when he isn't in the team is astonishing. Him and Rodri would be able to dictate the middle of the park for days on end.

RCM- Kevin De Bruyne

What can be said about De Bruyne which hasn't already been said? Most of the time he is on another planet to the other midfielders in the Premier League. This season he has nine assists in nine league games, it's ridiculous, he is ridiculous. He is exactly what Liverpool miss in their midfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

CAM- Phil Foden

The boyhood Manchester City fan has been excelling off the wing this season after having to play in a false nine position when City beat Liverpool to the title by one point in May. He gets the attacking midfield position in this team as there has to be two strikers. Foden got his first ever career goals against Manchester United a couple of weeks ago with a hat-trick showcasing his clinical edge.

RS- Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's star man in attack so far has been Firmino as he has reinvented his game from a false nine to a striker with poacher instincts. However, he still likes to drop deep and be the cog in Jurgen Klopp's side. In all competitions he has scored eight goals whilst getting four assists in 11 games. Diogo Jota has been impressive since coming back from injury, but Firmino has been fit all season and firing. Mohamed Salah hasn't been himself but did get the quickest hat-trick in Champions League history against Rangers but before that he was only on four goals for the campaign, so he doesn't get in. Darwin Nunez is also just starting to find his feet with a couple of goals in his last two games.

LS- Erling Haaland

The easiest choice by far, which won't be a surprise. Haaland has blown everyone away with how effortless he has found the transition into the Premier League. He has practically won the golden boot already as long as he stays fit with a remarkable 15 goals in his opening nine games. He also has five in three in Europe so he will be licking his lips against a Liverpool defence which has been far from solid.