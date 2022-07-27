Liverpool vs Manchester City: Match Preview And Where To Watch

Manchester City take on Liverpool on July 30th in the King Power Stadium with the Community Shield on the line. City have played three less games than Liverpool in pre-season, and will be significantly short of match fitness when the two teams play. Nevertheless, City will be confident of securing their first bit of silverware ahead of the new season.

The game kicks-off at 5pm (BST), and is the annual curtain raiser of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola set to face off for the first time this season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Where to watch?

THE UK

The game will be televised in Britain on ITV 1, UTV and STV. Kick-off time will be 5pm (BST).

United States

The game can only be watched on ESPN+ in the United States.

Liverpool vs Manchester City has been fierce in recent years. IMAGO / PA Images

Match Preview

City come into the game off the back of two wins in pre-season. A 2-1 win over Club America and a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich made up their pre-season, with Erling Haaland netting his first goal for the club 12 minutes into his debut.

Liverpool have three wins and one defeat in pre-season. The one defeat was a heavy defeat to Manchester United, with the game ending 4-0. Liverpool play one more pre-season game tonight against RB Salzburg, before facing off against City for the Community Shield game.

The last meeting saw Liverpool run out 3-2 winners in the FA Cup semi-final, with the two games in the league both ending in 2-2 draws.

It will be interesting to see who gets the better of who in the first meeting of the season.

Liverpool are without Diogo Jota (Hamstring) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Knock) and possibly Alisson (Knock).

City are without Aymeric Laporte due to an injury sustained before pre-season.

