Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Merseyside on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Premier League title rivals Liverpool in a top of the table clash on matchday seven.

Pep Guardiola’s men returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 1-0 statement victory against Thomas Tuchel’s side last weekend and now face Liverpool in a bid to go at the top of the table.

Manchester City, who sit just behind the Reds with a one-point difference after six games, will be aiming to continue their imposing form against Jurgen Klopp’s men in a difficult away fixture at Anfield.

However, with City having broken their Anfield curse earlier this year with a 4-1 win courtesy of a goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, the defending champions will be determined to take away all three points once more.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game this Sunday!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

16:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

19:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:30 EST

Pacific time: 08:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as on SKY GO Extra.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio 5 Live will provide radio coverage of the match.

Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from 20:15 and you can watch a full-match replay on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

