"Looks like, if not already, done..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Liverpool)

After successfully reaching the FA Cup Semi-Final in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, attentions turn back to the Premier League as Manchester City welcome the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, to the Etihad Stadium.

Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say when he faced the media before this one...

-----

Guardiola wishes Sané well

When the news broke yesterday that Leroy Sané was on his way to join German champions Bayern Munich, I don't think many people were shocked. The 24-year-old will join for a fee of around €49 million, with around €11 million in add-ons. Pep Guardiola has wished one of his first signings at the club well, as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

"Looks like, if not already, done. There are still some little issues. Wish him all the best on his new chapter. He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern Munich. He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there."

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Guardiola on political statements

For the first ten seconds of every fixture so far since the restart, players, staff and officials have taken a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Pep Guardiola was asked about the impact of said protests and how they'll help create a better future:

"It’s a question for the Premier League, for the people who banned me. All human causes must be defended. My yellow ribbon was for the prisoners in jail, to ask the people to vote. I’m not allowed to have a yellow ribbon but all the time I bring one. Now with Black Lives matter, we are all encouraged to make our society better."

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Proving a point

With the game on Thursday meaning virtually nothing, Pep Guardiola sees the clash as a way to put a marker down and show Liverpool that his side will be much more competitive next season.

"You have to prove every time. We are incredibly satisfied with what we have done and doing but for athletes it is never enough. The past is the past, we have entered our memories. The show must go on. A new chapter in our lives, we have to live it. The memories are nice but people who say I don’t have to show anything I don’t completely agree, every time you have to do it."

Pep Guardiola does however, give Jurgen Klopp's men major credit for the relentlessness they've shown on the way to their first top-flight title in over 30 years:

"A team was better playing at an outstanding level in every single game. We have to do more. Football helps you to understand and accept that another team is better. You have to use from the last game, for tomorrow and the games we have left and next season to work harder and do better. There were many details [between us & Liverpool]. I think we are not far away as a team but we have to do a little bit more."

Guardiola vs Klopp

Thursday pitches possibly the two best managers in the world against each other once again. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been in opposite dugouts both in the Bundesliga and now in the Premier League, but the Catalonan coach denies any sort of rivalry between the two:

"As a human being, I don’t know him that well but I admire him and the way that his teams play football. It is a benefit for the world - positive to try to score a goal. This kind of manager helps a lot.

He wants to win, I want to win but when it is finished, the game is over. He’s my colleague and of course I want to have a good relationship with managers - we are not close every day in touch but the relation has to be there.

We represent our clubs and for the amount of press conferences we do every week. We are an important image. We have to show this for the institution."



Guardiola 'wants' Real Madrid clash in Manchester

With UEFA still not making any formal decision, Pep Guardiola was asked about where he believes Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 clash should be held.

"We are going to play wherever UEFA decide to play. Hopefully Manchester, but we don’t know."



-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra