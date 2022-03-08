Luke Mbete Starts, John Stones at Right-Back and Oleksandr Zinchenko Returns - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Sporting CP (Champions League)

Manchester City and Sporting CP are set to lock horns once again in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after the incredible 5-0 rout by the English giants in Lisbon last month.

After reigning supreme in the Manchester Derby via a 4-1 drubbing on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola's side enter the midweek fixture against the Portuguese side feeling on top of the world.

Maintaining their stranglehold at the summit of the Premier League table with a six-point lead, the Manchester City camp must be in high spirits after reminding the world why they are one of the most devastating sides in Europe against Ralf Rangnick's men.

With a 5-0 lead in the bag after a ruthless display in the first leg of the last-16 tie in the Champions League against Sporting CP, it's safe to say that Manchester City already have one foot in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Ruben Amorim's side have been an unpredictable bunch lately - winning and losing two apiece, and drawing one of their last five games in all competitions.

While Europe's elite competition is the perfect stage for miracles to become reality, a comeback win for the Portuguese giants may well be a step too far in this case.

As the two sides prepare to go head-to-head once again on Wednesday evening, here is how we expected the Premier League champions to line-up.

Predicted XI

As per standard procedure, Ederson is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.

With Kyle Walker being out of contention due to a three-match ban and Joao Cancelo being deemed as unwell for the round of 16 tie as well, the John Stones experiment at right-back is likely to return.

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake’s injury struggles have sidelined the pair for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, which means Aymeric Laporte is guaranteed to start proceedings.

Pep Guardiola alluded to academy graduate Luke Mbete being in with a shout for getting some valuable minutes under his belt - and it may well be possible that the 18-year old is handed his first ever start in the Champions League.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to start at left-back, with Joao Cancelo confirmed to be out of contention for the tie against Ruben Amorim’s side.

IMAGO / PA Images

While the Manchester City manager pondered the possibility of Fernandinho starting at right-back during his pre-match press conference, it is likely that the club captain will take up his usual defensive midfield role.

After being dropped to the bench in the Manchester Derby at the weekend, Ilkay Gundogan looks certain to start from the off in one of the two attacking midfield berths.

Pep Guardiola admitted that due to the possibility of Kevin De Bruyne facing suspension, he is unlikely to take a risk by starting the the midfield maestro on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva, on the other hand could well be drafted into the side, especially after his immaculate brace against Sporting CP in the first leg.

IMAGO / PA Images IMAGO / PA Images

The in-form Raheem Sterling was a surprise exclusion from the starting XI against Manchester United, which means he is expected to slot straight back in on Wednesday evening.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to play up front, much like he did against Peterborough as he gradually works his way to full fitness.

After what was possibly his best game in a Manchester City shirt against Ralf Rangnick’s side, Jack Grealish could well start yet again as the England international looks like he is finally in the swing of things at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Starting XI: Ederson; John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Luke Mbete, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Cieran Slicker, Shea Charles, CJ-Egan Riley, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, James McAtee, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Samuel Edozie, Kayky.

