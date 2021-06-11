Man City at EURO 2020: Everything You Need To Know

It's EURO 2020 time, and City Xtra are on hand to give you an in-depth look into every single player heading to the major tournament this summer.

With a record number of Manchester City players heading to the delayed European Championships this summer, City Xtra are on hand to provide you with an in-depth preview of every player from Pep Guardiola's squad heading to the tournament and when to look out for them in action.

Here we go, with everything you need to know...

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

The newly crowned, two-time, PFA Player of the Year will be looking to seek international glory after a disappointing end to the season, being forced off the pitch due to an orbital fracture during the defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Success in the European Championships could see De Bruyne make a serious claim for the Ballon d’Or, after excelling in Manchester City’s domestic and European runs last season.

He will undoubtedly be Belgium’s key player during the tournament, so whether he can carry the pressure of the nation, that are starving international success, will be up to him.

Appearances: 80

Goals: 21

Fixtures (Group B):

12/06: Belgium vs Russia (St Petersburg)

17/06: Denmark vs Belgium (Copenhagen)

21/06: Finland vs Belgium (St Petersburg)

Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Being one of the more technical players in the Ukraine squad, you can expect to see Oleksandr Zinchenko in a different role to the left-back position he usually sports at Manchester City.

He tends to be played in a more defensive or box-to-box midfield role, a position that he is extremely comfortable with, having come through the ranks as an attacking midfielder.

Despite the fierce competition for midfield places at Manchester City, some solid performances for the Ukraine national team could entice Pep Guardiola to use the talent in midfield more often from next season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko holds the record of being the youngest goal scorer for Ukraine at 19 years old, which subsequently earned him a place in Ukraine’s Euro 2016 squad. His progression since that tournament has been nothing short of sensational, having been moved to a left-back under Pep Guardiola.

Appearances: 39

Goals: 6

Fixtures (Group C):

13/06: Netherlands vs Ukraine (Amsterdam)

17/06: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (Bucharest)

21/06: Ukraine vs Austria (Bucharest)

Netherlands

Nathan Ake

Limited to game time due to injury and fierce competition, the 2020/21 season had been a relatively tough year for Nathan Ake.

Euro 2020 will be a huge tournament for the centre-back, as it could be a chance to regain himself confidence and potentially earn him more starts in the upcoming domestic season.

With key man, Virgil Van Dijk injured for the Netherlands, Nathan Ake will most likely see himself in the starting line-up for a Dutch team that will be looking for vengeance after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Appearances: 20

Goals: 2

Fixtures (Group C):

13/06: Netherlands vs Ukraine (Amsterdam)

17/06: Netherlands vs Austria (Amsterdam)

21/06: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (Amsterdam)

England

Phil Foden

Rocking his new Gascgoine-esque, blonde haircut, Phil Foden will be hoping to recreate the stellar Euro 96 performances of ‘Gazza’ going into the Euros.

Despite being only 21 years old, Foden is already seen as one of England’s key players going into the tournament, an incredible achievement at his age considering the vast amounts of talent in the England side, such as Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

Although he didn’t quite ‘burst onto the scene’ like former blue Micah Richards, Phil Foden’s slow and steady integration into first-team football has seen him become one of the outstanding attacking talents of his generation, and an invaluable asset to any team he stars in whether its club or country.

Appearances: 6

Goals: 2

Raheem Sterling

As with his aforementioned Manchester City team mate, Raheem Sterling will be fighting against an array of attacking talent to earn himself a spot in England’s starting XI.

Having seen himself out of the Manchester City XI towards the back end of last season, he will have to be putting in his high-level performances of previous seasons, in order to find himself anywhere near the starting XI for England.

The tournament will be a chance for Raheem Sterling to find his form at the highest level again, knowing he is backed by England manager, Gareth Southgate.

Sterling scored eight goals in qualifying for England so it would come as no surprise to see him bagging goals during the European Championships.

Appearances: 61

Goals: 14

Kyle Walker

With right-backs coming at no shortage to Gareth Southgate, you would assume that Walker would not be guaranteed game time.

However, Walker has been a key part of England sides in recent years and can even fill in at centre-back in a five at the back system - a system Gareth Southgate is known to be very keen on.

His main competition for a starting spot will be Reece James, but Southgate is known to admire Walker, and being one of the more experienced squad members it would come as no surprise to see Walker starting for England.

Appearances: 55

Goals: 0

John Stones

In a season of resurgence for John Stones, he has found himself back in the England team, having been left out of the team for over a year due to a poor run of form and a lack of game time at club level. His remarkable partnership with Ruben Dias has seen him recover his best form and even earned himself a place in the PFA team of the year.

He will be looking to bring his impeccable form at club level to international level as he reignites his partnership with Harry Maguire that took England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Appearances: 42

Goals: 2

Fixtures (Group D):

13/06: England vs Croatia (London)

18/06: England vs Scotland (London)

22/06: Czech Republic vs England (London)

Spain

Aymeric Laporte

After a recent change of international allegiance from French to Spanish, Aymeric Laporte will be a key component in the Spanish team looking to reclaim their 2012 crown.

Laporte never featured for France despite being one of the highest quality defenders in the world, a decision which made him switch allegiances to Spain.

In the absence of Sergio Ramos, Laporte will be linking up with former teammate, Eric Garcia, at the heart of Spain’s defence. Laporte was limited to game time throughout the season due to the form of Dias and Stones, but is undeniably still a top-class defender and will be looking to prove that during the tournament.

Appearances: 1

Goals: 0

Rodri

With Sergio Busquets recently testing positive for Covid-19, Euro 2020 has now become an even bigger tournament for Rodri, who will most likely be Spain’s main holding midfielder.

With the incredible Spanish team of old passing on the guard, it will be a tough task for Rodri to fill those boots, but he is more than capable of doing so, as he has proved for Manchester City.

Appearances: 20

Goals: 1

Ferran Torres

It seems as though every time he laces his boots for his country, he manages to put the ball in the back of the net.

Ferran Torres has been nothing short of sensational since making his international debut, scoring six times for his country, including a hat-trick against Germany.

Having showed glimpses of his talent last season for Manchester City, he will most definitely be looking to kick on next season and will be looking to start that at the Euros.

So, for any blue looking for what’s still to come from Ferran Torres, be sure to keep an eye on him during the European Championships - this could be exciting...

Appearances: 11

Goals: 6

Fixtures (Group E):

14/06: Spain vs Sweden (Seville)

19/06: Spain vs Poland (Seville)

23/06: Slovakia vs Spain (Seville)

Portugal

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is a player that suffered from Pep Guardiola's ‘second season syndrome’ along the likes of Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez and even Portuguese team-mate Bernardo Silva.

This being where a player shows glimpses of their talent in their first season and then become almost unplayable in their second season.

Cancelo is no exception, albeit just in time for the Euros. Playing in a multitude of different roles this season, his versatility makes him an almost guaranteed starter for Portugal who will be looking to retain their crown.

Appearances: 26

Goals: 4

Ruben Dias

An incredible first season at Manchester City, which saw him named Premier League player of the year, has led Ruben Dias to become one of the best players in World Football.

As like his club team-mate, Kevin De Bruyne, if Portugal were to go all the way and win the Euros, Ruben Dias would most definitely be in contention for the Ballon D’or.

After an incredible season at club level, Dias would love to carry on his international form, having previously been named man of the match in the 2019, Nations League final.

Appearances: 27

Goals: 2

Bernardo Silva

Like the rest of his Portuguese, Manchester City teammates, Bernardo Silva has had an incredible season with Pep Guardiola's team and will be looking to bring that form to international level.

Portugal have a host of attacking talent like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, which is bolstered by a much-improved defensive line. Having players of Bernardo’s quality has seen Portugal become favourites so there will be high expectations for the current holders.

Appearances: 54

Goals: 7

Fixtures (Group F):

15/06: Hungary vs Portugal (Budapest)

19/06: Portugal vs Germany (Munich)

23/06: Portugal vs France (Budapest)

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan

With Germany having a relatively young squad, this makes Ilkay Gundogan one of the more experienced players.

The midfielder, with a new-found goalscoring threat, will be one of the leaders in a young Germany team looking to improve on their 2018 World Cup, group stage exit.

Having missed the European Championships of 2016 through injury, Ilkay Gundogan will be looking to make a big impact this summer.

Appearances: 45

Goals: 10

Fixtures (Group F):

15/06: France vs Germany (Munich)

19/06: Portugal vs Germany (Munich)

23/06: Germany vs Hungary (Munich)

