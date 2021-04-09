Man City vs Leeds United: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Manchester City are looking to take yet another big step towards reclaiming the Premier League title on Saturday lunchtime, as they welcome Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium.

After their promising 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, the prospect of a historic quadruple became all the more likely. Winning the Premier League, however, would come before any European glory, and shouldn't be forgotten about amongst talk of the three other major trophies on offer this season.

After being promoted from the Championship last season, Leeds' first Premier League campaign since 2003 currently has them in 11th place, having spent the majority of the season in the mid-table positions.

Here's everything you need to know about Leeds' visit to the Etihad - another fixture in a series of must-win games if Manchester City are to fulfil their wish of a four-trophy season...

Team News

Manchester City go into this game in the privileged position of having no injured or suspended players, after every member of the squad survived the international break unharmed.

Marcelo Bielsa's only important absentee for the game will be winger Jack Harrison, who is unable to participate in this game against his parent club according to FA rules. The 24-year-old has appeared in all but one of Leeds' games this season, scoring seven times and assisting five goals in that time.

Bielsa responded confidently to Harrison's absence in his press conference, saying he has "more than one option" and that he is in a good position to resolve the problem with another player.

Leeds' squad is however unfettered by injuries at this moment, with Bielsa saying; "Given three-quarters of the season has gone past and we are able to count on a full squad is something that is very good."

Form Guide

We all know how good Manchester City have been in the last few months; 27 wins out of the last 28 is remarkable and even by Pep Guardiola's standards, unpredictably brilliant. Their last defeat came at the beginning of March, a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford that will delay the date that City mathematically secure the league title.

Their last game was a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night that ended a frankly disastrous run of quarter-final defeats in the Champions League stretching back to 2016.

Leeds have gone through a mixed spell of results, winning their last two games following a five-game winless run. Their league position, however, has barely changed all year and having been knocked out of the FA Cup, little rests on this tie against the league leaders.

Their last game was a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Sheffield United. A Phil Jagielka own-goal and an early strike from tomorrow's absentee Jack Harrison saw them prevail over caretaker-manager Paul Heckingbottom's side.

The Last Meeting

Manchester City's first game against Leeds in over seven years was played last October at Elland Road, where a 1-1 draw meant Leeds finished the game above City in the table, who dropped down to 8th after the result.

Raheem Sterling started the game off well for City with a brilliant right-footed curling effort, but the substitute Rodrigo capitalised on an Ederson error in the second half just three minutes after coming on the pitch to level the scores.

Guardiola and Bielsa's last meeting before that was in the Copa del Rey final in 2012, where Pep's Barcelona were 3-0 winners over Bielsa's Athletic Bilbao team.

Pep's Pre-Match Thoughts

Pep's press conference comments were unsurprisingly filled with praise for Bielsa, after the Argentine similarly complimented Pep's "magic" side.

Pep said; "I'm overwhelmed because everybody knows [my] admiration and respect. He will always be in my heart and I always feel I don't deserve it because of course if there is one person who can find the secret or the way we want to play it is him."

He continued; "I'm pretty sure they deserved completely what they got so far. I admire a lot of things they do, especially how they behave on the pitch."

Pep's praise wasn't all directed at Bielsa. He quite rightly mentioned Ruben Dias, after it was pointed out that his debut came at Elland Road back in October.

"He has been so important so far," Pep said. "We still have two months but he has been so important with clean sheets and leadership and the quality that he has played."

He also spoke a little on Kevin De Bruyne after he signed a new deal this week. "I'm more than delighted for the time we spent together," he said. He then pointed out "it is not normal" to keep players for 10 years, "but some players are not normal."

Match Officials

Andre Marriner will officiate the game, assisted by Scott Ledger and Richard West on the touchlines.

The fourth official for the match will be Peter Bankes, while David Coote and Peter Kirkup will be hoping to avoid controversy as the VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

Where To Watch

The match will be televised on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30 ahead of a 12:30 kickoff. Radio coverage will also be available from talkSPORT and BBC Radio Manchester.

Global TV broadcasters of the match include NBC's Peacock service in the US, as well as Optus Sport in Australia.

