Man City vs PSG: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

Manchester City are set to host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in what is arguably the biggest game of the club's recent history - it's the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final!

Manchester City are set to host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in what is arguably the biggest game of the club's recent history - it's the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final!

Pep Guardiola made eight changes to his team for the victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon - largely with one, or likely even both eyes, on this game against PSG.

All Manchester City need to do is beat the Parisians on aggregate to do what they've never managed before in securing themselves a place in the Champions League final - on May 29th in Istanbul.

No doubt the admin team will be preparing to check the passports, book the Covid tests, and sort the passenger locator forms ahead of a possible trip to Turkey. But there's still 90 minutes of football to play, and with the attacking threat we know PSG have in their arsenal, nothing can be taken for granted.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a huge night at the Etihad Stadium!

Team News

Manchester City head into this fixture with the same fully-fit squad which travelled to France last week, with the exception of Eric Garcia - who will miss this one out through an illness.

You would imagine that the Catalan coach might pick the exact same side that did the business at the Parc de Princes. There were a few players who had a difficult time in that game, though. Most notably Joao Cancelo, who was substituted after 61 minutes while on a yellow card. Playing at left-back isn't anything new for the right-footer, but when asked to play more of a defensive role, he's struggled more than when urged to go forward.

The player who replaced him meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko, has thrived in both defensive and offensive roles this season. With Cancelo playing the entirety of the Premier League game last weekend, it's possible Guardiola opts for the Ukrainian here instead.

For PSG, there has been much made of a possible Kylian Mbappe injury, who reportedly missed Sunday's training session as a 'precaution', ahead of the flight to England. He has since travelled with the squad however, and video footage has shown him with a slight limp. With so much on the line though, you'd expect him to start regardless.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be without Juan Bernat, who is recovering from a long-term injury, and also Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended after receiving a straight red card in the first-leg, following a disgusting foul on Ilkay Gündogan. Despite this, the midfielder has still travelled with the squad, presumably to help heckle from the sidelines.

Form Guide

Manchester City have won eight of their last ten games, picking up their customary Carabao Cup trophy against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, and all but winning their third Premier League title in four years.

The biggest criticism of the Citizens is that it takes a while for them to get to grips with games, allowing the opposition to take advantage and score first early on, with Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, and the first-leg against Paris Saint Germain being recent examples. Although, Manchester City then went on to win all of these matches after gaining a foothold in the contest.

PSG themselves have won seven of their last ten, with defeats coming from Lille, who sit above them in Ligue 1, Bayern Munich, who they ultimately beat on aggregate to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, and Manchester City themselves last week.

It's been a difficult start to life in Paris for Mauricio Pochettino. His first season at the Parc de Princes could be deemed an unparalleled success or an unthinkable failure depending on these final few games of the season.

The Last Meeting

In the first-half of the first-leg, the Parisian's were undoubtedly the better team. They were controlling the game, gliding around Manchester City's press, and were a huge threat from set-pieces, with Marquinhos heading home their only goal from a corner-kick. If they're to stand any chance of getting to the final, they'll need to play this way and keep it up for more than 45 minutes.

The second-half belonged to Manchester City, who tackled better and succeeded in spreading the play more. Kevin De Bruyne brought City level after his cross into the box bypassed everyone, including Keylor Navas, landing in the back of the net. Riyad Mahrez then put his team in front, spotting a weakness in PSG's wall and scoring from a free-kick.

There's no question that there was an element of luck to each of Manchester City's goals, but that's exactly what teams need if they're to go on and reach the final of this competition. It's something that's been missing from all of their previous campaigns.

The Blues now go into the second-leg with a 2-1 advantage, with PSG needing to score a minimum of two away goals against Manchester City's imperious defence if they're to win the tie.

Pep's Pre-Match Thoughts

Pep Guardiola outlined what he thinks his side need to do to win the game, which is nothing short of playing "almost the perfect performance."

Speaking of the desire to advance in this tournament, Pep said, "We have to be more aggressive with and without the ball and to win the game. That's why the commitment from everyone is there."

He continued, "Sometimes we don't play good, but we try. Sometimes opponents are better, but the intention after five years together is to play good."

On his team selection and rotation, the manager was a mixture of pragmatic and philosophical, saying, "We will try and make the best selection as possible and do a good game... Eight or nine guys on Saturday didn't play in Paris and were so sad after the game. They were happy with the result, but you want to [play]."

In what could be perceived as a jab at certain players who have made their discontent at lack of game time known, Guardiola went on to say, "They don't have to talk with agents, or on social media or with the media - they talk on grass... and that is why we make incredible numbers and records."

Speaking about the opponents on Tuesday night, Pep said, "We play the team with perhaps right now the most talented players upfront... it's not just one or two," in reference to Neymar and Mbappe. "They can win the game with one single action. We have to play as a team with an incredible mentality to play to win the game."

Match Officials

It will be an officiating team from the Netherlands for this one. Björn Kuipers will be the referee, having already officiated one Manchester City game this season - the 0-0 draw against FC Porto in the Champions League group stages.

Kuipers will be supported by his assistant referees Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, with VAR headed by their compatriot Pol Van Boekel.

I'm sure we all hope Mr Van Boekel has a quiet night...

Where to Watch

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 for fans in the UK. Kick off is at 20:00 GMT, with coverage starting an hour earlier. Radio coverage is also available on BBC Radio 5 live.

In the United States, the game will be shown through TUDN and the CBS Sports Network, while fans from Australia can catch the action on Optus Sport.

Matchday with City Xtra

You can also keep up to date with the game through City Xtra, who will of course be providing live content throughout on Twitter, Instagram, and even Facebook for the older generation.

If you fancy watching the match with fans, Lewis and Jordan will be live on the City Xtra Youtube Channel for their watch-along, which includes pre-match discussion, in-game reactions (like this gem for the Mahrez goal against PSG), and a post-match phone-in show if you want to get your views on the game across.

You can follow Richard on Twitter here: @ignoblewretch

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra