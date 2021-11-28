Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Man City vs West Ham (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    Manchester City go up against David Moyes’ West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend and here’s how you can watch the game from around the globe.
    Pep Guardiola’s men put up a dominant display against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. A Raheem Sterling finish from close range and a brilliant Gabriel Jesus tap in helped the Citizens secure the top spot in Group A via a 2-1 victory.

    The defending champions head back to Premier League action after a power-packed European display as they face David Moyes’ surging West Ham Side at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 13.

    Manchester City have won nine of their last 10 meetings with West Ham in all competitions, with the Citizens netting 33 goals in this run. The Blues took away four points from the Hammers when these two sides met in the league last season.

    Meanwhile, David Moyes’ side have started the season strongly and come into this fixture having beaten City in the Carabao Cup. The Hammers held City to a goalless draw and eventually won on penalties to progress further into the competition.

    Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game from all over the world!

    Kick-Off Time

    United Kingdom

    14:00 BST

    United Arab Emirates

    17:00 UAE

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 08:00 EST

    Pacific time: 05:00 PST

    The City Xtra YouTube Channel

    What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

    Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

    How to Watch

    Sunday’s match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. However, highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:45 and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

    For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

    For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

    beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English and beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

    For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

    City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

