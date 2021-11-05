Man United vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City take on cross-town rivals Manchester United on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford and here’s how you can watch the game from around the world.

Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back against Club Brugge on Wednesday, easing past the Belgian outfit courtesy of goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

However, now all the attention turns towards the Manchester derby at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League table with a five-point difference from league leaders Chelsea after 10 games.

A disappointing loss against Crystal Palace last weekend gave City a slight setback in this season's cut-throat title race, meaning securing a victory against United is now more important than ever.

Meanwhile, United have had a shaky start to their season so far after producing a mixed bag of results.

Solskjaer’s position at the club was under threat after an excruciating 5-0 loss against arch-rivals Liverpool, but a victory against Tottenham and a last-minute draw against Atalanta has earned the Norwegian some more time at Old Trafford.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game on November 6th!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

12:30 BST

United Arab Emirates

15:30 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the UK, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live only on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights will be available on City’s official website and app from 17:15 and a full-match replay on CITY+ from midnight after the game.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1 and beIN Sports English will provide coverage of the game for viewers in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

