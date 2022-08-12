Manchester v Bournemouth: Injury Updates Ahead Of City's First Premier League Home Game

Man City will be without three first-team players in their clash against Bournemouth, while The Cherries are also expected to have three absentees as they travel to the Etihad.

City will be hoping to build on their comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham in the first round of fixtures and secure another three points against Bournemouth in their first home game of the season.

The Cityzens put in a solid performance against The Hammers, with new signing Erling Haaland particularly impressing. The Norwegian scored both of City's goals in the fixture, first winning and converting a penalty before netting in the second half after making a fantastic run in behind West Ham's defence.

Their opponents this weekend also secured three points in their previous game in somewhat of a surprise victory against Aston Villa. However, it will prove much harder for The Cherries to spring another shock against the Sky Blues, especially now that it appears none of their injured players are expected to make a return against City.

Injury News

Bournemouth- The Cityzens' opponents are set to be without three players as they aim to cause a major upset this Saturday as manager Scott Parker has confirmed that new signings Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will both miss the game.

Speaking to The Bournemouth Echo, Parker said: “They (Rothwell and Fredericks) miss out again. Ryan has come on a little bit to be fair... We are probably a few more weeks from him being fully integrated into training.

“Joe is probably a little bit behind that."

David Brooks also won't be present in The Cherries' side as he continues to be slowly reintegrated into the squad following his remarkable return to football after beating cancer.

But new signing Marcos Senesi is expected to be involved with the squad, which will be a major boost to the Dorset side.

Manchester City- City will also have three absentees going into their first game at the Etihad. The Sky Blues will once again be without Aymeric Laporte who is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return until September.

However, the club will also be without another two players this weekend with Pep Guardiola revealing today that both Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer won't be available for selection. The City boss said that Phillips has some 'niggles', while Palmer had a 'knock' on his foot last game.

