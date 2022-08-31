Skip to main content

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Player Ratings

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side continued their unbeaten start to the season in a stunning 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest this evening.
Erling Haaland was on fire once again for The Cityzens, scoring another hat-trick after netting three goals just four days ago against Crystal Palace. It took the Norwegian just 38 minutes to complete his hat-trick, sending his side into halftime 3-0 up. 

Joao Cancelo then added a fourth just five minutes into the second half, firing in a screamer from the outside of the box. 

Julian Alvarez was handed his first Premier League start and slotted into the City team seamlessly, netting a further two goals to complete a magnificent performance from the hosts. 

Player Ratings

Ederson: 7 

Had very little to do in the game but avoided making any silly mistakes and his great distribution was clear to see as per usual.

Walker:  7

Was nowhere near as involved as Cancelo on the other flank but put in a very solid performance and kept debutant Renan Lodi quiet. Also looked reliable as a centre-back when Guardiola switched his position. 

Dias: 7

Had very little to do defensively but looked assured in possession and did everything needed of him when Forest did advance into City's half. 

Stones: 8

Was more involved than Dias in an attacking sense, had a goal ruled out for offside, and also provided an assist for Haaland's third goal when he leaped to head the ball back across goal and into the Norwegian's path. 

Cancelo: 9

Essentially played as a winger in the first half and caused Forest no end of problems down their right-hand side. Played a beautiful trivela cross into the box that resulted in Haaland's third goal before smashing in a fantastic effort from outside the box. A wonderful performance from City's number 7. 

Rodri: 7

Had a few shaky moments in the first half after misplacing a few passes, but for the most part, was solid and kept his side ticking over.

Gundogan: 7

Like Rodri, he kept the team ticking over in midfield and showcased his phenomenal passing range with an inch-perfect ball over the top to play Mahrez clean through during the second half. 

Silva: 8

Looked a threat out wide in the early stages of the match and provided a great assist for Cancelo's goal. Didn't put a foot wrong all night. 

Foden: 8

The criticism Foden received a few weeks ago for failing to pass to Haaland can no longer be levelled at him, with the England man providing another assist for the striker tonight. The winger played a fantastic ball into the box for the striker for his first goal and was also involved in Haaland's second when he found himself in a dangerous area in the box. 

Alvarez: 9

Played very well in a deeper central role in the first half before looking even better running in behind the defence in the second. Showed great movement and a smart finish for his first goal before absolutely rattling his second into the top corner. Could've had more goals too, looked a constant threat and showed he was more than deserving of his first Premier League start. Looks like a bargain at just £17million.  

Haaland: 9

Erling Haaland is inevitable. The Norwegian just always seems to be in the right place at the right time thanks to his elite-level movement, mix that with his pace and power and you have what is quite frankly a monster of a footballer. Nine goals in just five Premier League games speaks for itself. Yet another brilliant performance by City's number nine. 

Subs

Riyad Mahrez: 7

Missed a one-on-one but provided a lovely assist for Alvarez and was also involved in the sixth goal. 

Kevin De Bruyne: 7

Wasn't on the pitch for long but still showed his class and carried the ball incredibly well in transition for City's sixth goal.

Palmer: 6

Wasn't massively involved but showed glimpses of his quality, it's clear to see why he is so highly thought of at the club. 

Gomez: 6

Advanced well on City's left side and looked to be an attacking threat.

Lewis: N/A

The youngster looked solid but was only on the pitch for around eight minutes.

