Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Player Ratings
Erling Haaland was on fire once again for The Cityzens, scoring another hat-trick after netting three goals just four days ago against Crystal Palace. It took the Norwegian just 38 minutes to complete his hat-trick, sending his side into halftime 3-0 up.
Joao Cancelo then added a fourth just five minutes into the second half, firing in a screamer from the outside of the box.
Julian Alvarez was handed his first Premier League start and slotted into the City team seamlessly, netting a further two goals to complete a magnificent performance from the hosts.
Player Ratings
Ederson: 7
Had very little to do in the game but avoided making any silly mistakes and his great distribution was clear to see as per usual.
Walker: 7
Was nowhere near as involved as Cancelo on the other flank but put in a very solid performance and kept debutant Renan Lodi quiet. Also looked reliable as a centre-back when Guardiola switched his position.
Dias: 7
Had very little to do defensively but looked assured in possession and did everything needed of him when Forest did advance into City's half.
Stones: 8
Was more involved than Dias in an attacking sense, had a goal ruled out for offside, and also provided an assist for Haaland's third goal when he leaped to head the ball back across goal and into the Norwegian's path.
Cancelo: 9
Essentially played as a winger in the first half and caused Forest no end of problems down their right-hand side. Played a beautiful trivela cross into the box that resulted in Haaland's third goal before smashing in a fantastic effort from outside the box. A wonderful performance from City's number 7.
Rodri: 7
Had a few shaky moments in the first half after misplacing a few passes, but for the most part, was solid and kept his side ticking over.
Gundogan: 7
Like Rodri, he kept the team ticking over in midfield and showcased his phenomenal passing range with an inch-perfect ball over the top to play Mahrez clean through during the second half.
Silva: 8
Looked a threat out wide in the early stages of the match and provided a great assist for Cancelo's goal. Didn't put a foot wrong all night.
Foden: 8
The criticism Foden received a few weeks ago for failing to pass to Haaland can no longer be levelled at him, with the England man providing another assist for the striker tonight. The winger played a fantastic ball into the box for the striker for his first goal and was also involved in Haaland's second when he found himself in a dangerous area in the box.
Alvarez: 9
Played very well in a deeper central role in the first half before looking even better running in behind the defence in the second. Showed great movement and a smart finish for his first goal before absolutely rattling his second into the top corner. Could've had more goals too, looked a constant threat and showed he was more than deserving of his first Premier League start. Looks like a bargain at just £17million.
Haaland: 9
Erling Haaland is inevitable. The Norwegian just always seems to be in the right place at the right time thanks to his elite-level movement, mix that with his pace and power and you have what is quite frankly a monster of a footballer. Nine goals in just five Premier League games speaks for itself. Yet another brilliant performance by City's number nine.
Subs
Riyad Mahrez: 7
Missed a one-on-one but provided a lovely assist for Alvarez and was also involved in the sixth goal.
Wasn't on the pitch for long but still showed his class and carried the ball incredibly well in transition for City's sixth goal.
Palmer: 6
Wasn't massively involved but showed glimpses of his quality, it's clear to see why he is so highly thought of at the club.
Gomez: 6
Advanced well on City's left side and looked to be an attacking threat.
Lewis: N/A
The youngster looked solid but was only on the pitch for around eight minutes.
