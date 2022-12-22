Manchester City Advance In The League Cup Beating Liverpool

Manchester City won 3-2 against Liverpool to go through to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup meaning it was the first time they defeat Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

In the first game for both these sides since the World Cup in Qatar Erling Haaland scored the opening goal after having a very good chance within the first 15 seconds.

His finish was a first time strike beating Joe Gomez to the ball who was froze in his spot.

Fabio Carvalho equalised in the first half but two minutes into the second half Riyad Mahrez restored the Premier League Champions' lead establishing their control of the game as he cut in going past Andy Robertson like he wasn't there.

The Reds responded straightaway through Mohammed Salah after an outside the foot pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sending Darwin Nunez in and he squared it to Salah for a tap-in.

City still had control of the game though bypassing the midfield at every opportunity with substitutes Fabinho and Jordan Henderson not being able to cope with Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium got the match-winning assist with a simple cross toward the back post after Liverpool were sleeping at a short corner.

There was several City players charging in at the back but Nathan Ake was the first too it and he made sure his header found the bottom corner.

Nunez had an amazing chance to equalise as he was through on goal from a slightly tight angle and somehow he missed the target.

A successful evening for Guardiola's men in their first match after the chaotic World Cup.