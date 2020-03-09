City Xtra
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Freddie Pye

Jonathan Moss is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester City return to Premier League action off the back of a hugely disappointing defeat in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Pep Guardiola's men fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their Stretford rivals, in a game that provided City fans with an underwhelming performance to say the very least.

Jonathan Moss (49) will be the man in the middle on Wednesday night, supported by assistant referees Marc Perry and Eddie Smart. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Lee Mason.

Moss will be taking charge of his 28th game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 220th game in the Premier League. The 49-year-old’s previous game in the competition came at Turf Moor - overseeing a 1-1 draw between Burnley and Tottenham; a game that saw a total of nine yellow cards handed out.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Michael Oliver (VAR) and Neil Davies (Assistant VAR).

Match referee Moss will take charge of his 21st Premier League fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The West Yorkshire-born official has handed out 78 yellow cards in his previous 20 matches, dismissing players on two occasions and awarding six penalties.

