"I'm excited to have him back" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

harryasiddall

Manchester City welcome the first of three sides to the Etihad Stadium in the space of a week; first up it's Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Blues are fresh from a demoralising defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester United, and will be looking to hit some form as the elusive second leg against Real Madrid looms.

Here's what the manager had to say when he faced the media before this one... 

-----

Injury Update

First order of business; Pep Guardiola has confirmed both Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have returned to training with the team but are uncertain for tomorrow's game. He also says that Leroy Sané is getting better 'week by week'.

"Laporte and Kevin have trained the last two days, but tomorrow we have a training session in the morning. Sergio is ok. Sané is getting better week by week. I'm excited to have him back.

He’s training [Sané]. He’s not injured. We are going to decide but he was ready weeks ago. I have many thoughts [on whether he will play]." 

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (8)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Welcoming Mikel back 

Mikel Arteta, the new manager of Arsenal, returns to the Etihad Stadium tomorrow; as he looks to get one over on his former club. Guardiola is fully aware of his ex-coworker's skills:

"I was convinced he would be a manager when the opportunity comes and this was the opportunity for him. His ideas are already in the team, his positional play is getting better. I’m convinced Arsenal will get better."

"He doesn’t need my help. We talk about everything, family, friends, colleagues, how he’s settling. You have to ask Raheem. He’s scored goals and is going to score goals. Mikel helped him as much as possible, all players.

My assistant in Barcelona, Bayern, they are free to do what they feel for the team, We try to do our best for the benefit of the team." 

arsenal-fc-v-west-ham-united-premier-league
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Guardiola on Coronavirus

Coronavirus is having a big impact on football around the world; with all games in Italy being suspended until further notice. Guardiola was asked about the situation again today:

"We're conscious of games. The league in Italy is suspended, the next two weeks in Spain are behind closed doors and I think it's going to happen here.

We have to ask if it works to play football without spectators. If the people do not come to watch the games, there is no sense.

I wouldn’t like to play in the Champions League without people. We will follow the instructions."

sheffield-wednesday-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-fifth-round (6)
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

City's form and Ederson

After a disappointing performance at Old Trafford, Pep Guardiola was asked about his team being aggressive in possession:

"You are a team with aggression but in the final third you have to think when the opponents are well organised. In four years together, the players know everything. I don’t have to tell them anything."

Goalkeeper Ederson was also at fault for both goals, but the manager has no doubts about his quality:

"He’s an extraordinary keeper. You and me cannot make mistakes, the players can make mistakes." 

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (16)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

