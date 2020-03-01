City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Foden STARTS, De Bruyne DROPPED - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

Freddie Pye

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the 2020 Carabao Cup final, with Pep Guardiola's men eyeing up a third consecutive League Cup trophy and the first piece of major silverware this season - a trophy that could spur them on to further success in the FA Cup and Champions League.

-----

Here’s how the current holders line-up under the famous arch in the capital:

Claudio Bravo comes into the side for his usual domestic cup spot between the sticks. The back four sees two changes with Kyle Walker maintaining his place at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in at left-back. John Stones partners Fernandinho.

David Silva lines up alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the more attacking midfield roles. Rodri remains in the team in the number six position.

The front three consists of Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. All in all, it’s EIGHT changes from the side that came back from a goal down to defeat Real Madrid in Spain.

You can follow us for live match coverage here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City are aiming to win their third consecutive Carabao Cup; and here's the XI we think Guardiola will choose at Wembley.

harrywinters16

The Big Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

The first trophy on offer for the season will be decided at Wembley; when Manchester City and Aston Villa go toe-to-toe in the Carabao Cup final.

markgough96

'I have a contract with City' - Man City forward discusses his future

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus talks that magical night in Madrid as well as his Manchester City future.

markgough96

Raheem Sterling interview with AS condemned as 'crass' and 'ill-timed' by 'senior source' at club

A recent interview with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has caused quite a fuss with a 'senior source' at the club.

markgough96

"It's a hamstring injury" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (Carabao Cup Final)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the Carabao Cup final!

harryasiddall

Man arrested after allegedly hacking Pep Guardiola's emails

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's emails were hacked.

DanielBower

Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)

Captain Kevin De Bruyne shone in Madrid as City take a 2-1 advantage back to Manchester in the Champions League Round of 16.

Nathan Allen

by

ScottKennedy

Five Things We Learned: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City are in pole position to progress to the Champions League quarter finals after an incredible comeback in Madrid. Here's five things we learned from the game...

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Real Madrid vs Manchester City (w/ RealMadridInfo)

Danny Lardner speaks to independent Real Madrid news page RMadridInfo ahead of Wednesday night's giant clash in the Spanish capital.

Danny Lardner

Predicted XI: Real Madrid v Manchester City (Champions League)

It's the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 and Manchester City travel to Real Madrid for what we expect to be an intense meeting. Here's how we think City will line up...

richarddugdale