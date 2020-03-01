Foden STARTS, De Bruyne DROPPED - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City take on Aston Villa in the 2020 Carabao Cup final, with Pep Guardiola's men eyeing up a third consecutive League Cup trophy and the first piece of major silverware this season - a trophy that could spur them on to further success in the FA Cup and Champions League.

-----

Here’s how the current holders line-up under the famous arch in the capital:

Claudio Bravo comes into the side for his usual domestic cup spot between the sticks. The back four sees two changes with Kyle Walker maintaining his place at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in at left-back. John Stones partners Fernandinho.

David Silva lines up alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the more attacking midfield roles. Rodri remains in the team in the number six position.

The front three consists of Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. All in all, it’s EIGHT changes from the side that came back from a goal down to defeat Real Madrid in Spain.

You can follow us for live match coverage here: @City_Xtra