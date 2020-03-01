Manchester City won a narrow Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, with goals from Sergio Agüero and Rodri proving enough to earn the trophy, despite a tense second half. Here's how we rated the players...

Claudio Bravo - 7

Absolutely no chance for Samatta's header, and was otherwise solid in a cup final appearance that, on balance, he earned. Heroic late save, pushing an Engels header onto the post when it looked certain to go in.

Kyle Walker - 7

The only thing worrying me about Kyle Walker at the moment is that he might burn out if he plays too much. Lately the man has been like a quick Bacary Sagna, reliably snuffing out attacks and playing sensible football.

John Stones - 5

Cost us a goal with the kind of careless mistake that has become more and more prominent in his game in recent months. It's becoming seriously worrying that the player we signed and the player we have right now seem to display no difference in ability. I will at least give him credit for not letting the mistake ruin his confidence for the rest of the game, which can happen.

Fernandinho - 7

Even now, when we can probably count the number of big games he has left for us on our fingers, this man doesn't let up. Another commanding performance to help see us through, and wasn't to blame for the goal we conceded.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Not sure why he hasn't been playing more often. There was understandably a bit of rust in Zinchenko's game but that's to be expected, and overall I think he did perfectly well in a high-pressure game.

Rodrigo - 8

Played a gorgeous ball to create our first goal out of nothing - most people don't realise that he's capable of these Silva-esque passes. The Spaniard then scored his second goal in four games with a powerful header to make it 2-0. Becoming a really crucial part of our side, which is exactly what we want to happen.

David Silva - 7

Rolled back the years in one of his final ever big games for City, keeping the ball ticking over nicely and progressing play well. His link-up with Foden felt like a passing of the torch performance.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Genius delivery from the corner to assist Rodri, which makes me wonder why he doesn't take them a bit more often. Was generally faultless until being replaced just before the hour mark.

Phil Foden - 8.5 (MOTM)

Was a surprise in the XI, but justified his selection with a burst into the box and a smart header back to Agüero for 1-0. Spent the rest of the game breezing past Villa defenders and generally being a thorn in their collective sides. From his confident dribbling to a prestigious passing range, this has to go down as the game which definitively proved that Phil Foden belongs in Manchester City's starting lineup.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Looks far more confident after he played an important role in our Bernabéu miracle last week. It was good to see Raheem playing like a top-level footballer again. Still not at his best, probably due to the injury.

Sergio Agüero - 7

Arrived in the right place at the right time to open the scoring, grabbing his second League Cup final goal in three years. Didn't have the busiest of games from that moment onwards.

Subs:

Kevin de Bruyne - 7

Looked sharp from the moment of his introduction, spraying passes around with his usual aplomb.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Provided more direct threat than the Silva he replaced.

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Injected energy into the side late on.

