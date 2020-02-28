"It's a hamstring injury" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (Carabao Cup Final)

After most likely Manchester City's greatest ever away result in Europe, attentions quickly turn to a trip to Wembley for a third consecutive Carabao Cup final. Only Aston Villa stand in the way of a third Carabao cup for Pep Guardiola, and he'll be hoping for the similar spirit he saw from his side on Wednesday.

Here's the main talking points when he faced the media before this one...

-----

Laporte injury update

One downside to Manchester City's fantastic win in midweek was the injury to key defender Aymeric Laporte. Pep Guardiola has given us an update on his situation:

"It's a hamstring injury, normally it's three weeks, more or less."



"It’s tough and you have to work hard. Life is not easy and always in the world the people who survive are the ones who cope with the bad moments. It is what it is. Accept it, work hard to come back as soon as possible."



(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

-----

Guardiola on the League Cup Final

Manchester City are all set to take part in their third consecutive Carabao Cup final; and Guardiola is proud of his teams achievement:

"Being there again is a great achievement. Hopefully for the fans we can win it. The result the last day is past and we focus on the final. It is a different competition with a historic team."

"It’s better to go play a final after a good result in Madrid but we cannot live a final thinking how good we were. Madrid is not done. I have thought that it is difficult to win at big clubs but it is challenging to beat them twice.



Big clubs can lose one game but two? It does not come often. But it helps us so football is about emotion and it is better to play a final with the character."



(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

-----

Guardiola on Coronavirus

Several precautions have been put in place recently following the outbreak of Coronavirus; with several games at the San Siro even being played behind closed doors. Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation:

"A worldwide situation. I hope authorities are serious and tell us as citizens. I think that is the most important thing. I think they are doing as much as possible worldwide to eradicate it but try not to cause alarm.

They have a duty to inform us on the situation, be calm and work and live a normal life."

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

-----

Changes in Madrid

Pep Guardiola surprised a lot of people with his bizarre team selections in Madrid on Wednesday. However, the boss proved his doubters wrong by becoming the first team to win in the Bernabau for 11 years. He explained some of his decisions today:

"Forget about my changes, many times they were a disaster and on Wednesday it worked but it doesn’t count. Still people don’t learn that the manager who wins is a genius and the other is a disaster. It doesn’t work that way."



"If Ramos kicks the ball and they score the second the City manager would have been a disaster and perfect for Zidane. Little details make the difference. There are 1,000 examples I could give about these knockout stages in the last few years.



I know exactly what happened in the game, the players know it and we know it is not over and how difficult it will be. Real will have incredible personality. It is in three weeks and before that we have the Carabao, Sheffield and the league."



"A lot of times i make a substitution and it doesn’t work. I don’t believe in these kind of things."



(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

-----

The mood in the dressing room

The Manchester City dressing room was reportedly in a buoyant mood after their performance in Madrid:

"Their behaviour in the locker room was exceptional. I’m so proud of their reaction, knowing that they wanted to play [against Madrid]. I understood completely. David, John, Aleks and Dinho. I would love all the players to be like that.

To have alternatives, to be fresh. In one competition you can handle it but you need 16, 17, top players to be in all of the competitions. The managers depend on the quality. No manager can do it without the talent of the players..."



Sergio Agüero was a notable absentee from the starting XI, but the manager says the striker took the decision well:

"Sergio is incredible. I never could express my gratitude and my thanks to him to understand me and help the team, being the legend that he is. I need him, we need him and he’s ready..."



(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Leroy Sané close to a return?

It was announced this morning that Leroy Sané will travel with the Under 23's to take on Arsenal tonight; his first taste of action since August. Guardiola is pleased to see the German back on the pitch:

"He’s part of training but distances, movements, you feel in the game. Academy teams cannot play in a strong league but it’s an incredible decision that players for the first team for recovery can play for the second team.

It’s an incredibly good decision. I don’t want to put targets on him, we want him to see the game, speak with him, how he felt against Arsenal. It’s good."

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra