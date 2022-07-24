Manchester City Beat Pep Guardiola's Former Side Bayern Munich 1-0 After Severe Weather Conditions Disrupt The Action

Erling Haaland on his first start for the club got his first goal after 12 minutes as Manchester City won their second pre-season game in the US beating Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich by one goal to nil mid thunderstorm.

After a 15-minute delay to the original kick-off time the game finally got underway with Pep Guardiola facing his former side whom he won three Bundesliga titles with.

Guardiola as Bayern manager IMAGO / Contrast

It was a fast and frantic start with both sides making chances in the opening ten minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne had the first chance as he was creating havoc again as he picked the ball up on the edge of the box and dragged his shot just wide of Manuel Neuer’s left post.

A minute later Jack Grealish came just as close to opening the scoring after a quick corner routine.

The ball was clipped to the back post where the captain for City on the night Ruben Dias was able to knock it down to Grealish who smashed the ball just wide of Neuer’s right post.

It seemed like an early goal for City was coming but Bayern Munich responded to the early pressure to scoring a goal of their own, which is what everyone had thought they had done until the linesman belatedly put his flag up for offside.

Thomas Muller attempted to sneak in-behind the defence but was caught by a good line from the Premier League Champions meaning Serge Gnabry’s tap-in did not count.

Not long after Ederson flapped at a cross from Marcel Sabitzer but thankfully for City the ball did not drop kindly for any Bayern player.

The deadlock did get unlocked though a couple of minutes later from the one and only Erling Haaland taking him only 12 minutes to stamp his mark on Guardiola’s side.

In the second phase of a free-kick De Bruyne found Jack Grealish who pulled Dayot Upamecano in before gliding past him and squaring it to Haaland for a simple tap-in.

It was a beautifully put together goal however Julian Nagelsmann’s side couldn’t restart as the severe weather conditions had come back and the players had to go inside to take shelter with fans having to head back into the concourse area yet again.

After about a half an hour halt to proceedings the players came back out with it being agreed that they would play up to forty minutes after the restart then have a five-minute half-time interval on the field and then only play a forty minute second half, for some reason.

It took both set of players a few minutes to get back into their rhythm after the disruptions with Marcel Sabitzer having the first chance of the restart on the 20th minute mark with a thunderous long-range effort which was not a million miles away.

On the half-hour point City nearly extended their lead thanks to Rodri who was left completely unmarked from a corner and his header deflected wide.

With a few minutes to go from half-time Gnabry was an inch away from getting the equaliser after Alphonso Davies fired the ball across the box but the ball was just too quick for the German international.

Haaland thought he had doubled the lead and his goal tally for the evening just before half-time but yet again the flag went up to disallow a goal.

The Norwegian went off for the other new Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez at the interval and the Argentine nearly got his first goal for the club with a effort from a tight angle whizzing just past the post.

Young left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Riyad Mahrez both had shots unconvincingly parried out by substitute goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with Guardiola’s side dominating the second half.

Rico Lewis, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, rattled the post coming agonisingly close to getting a goal on his debut at just 17-years-old .

So, only the one goal for supporters to witness from the Premier League Champions but they ran the show from the first minute showing that they are more than ready for the Community Shield next week against title rivals Liverpool.

