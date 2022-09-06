Skip to main content

Manchester City Beat Sevilla 4-0 In First Champions League Group Match

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the best possible way, by beating Sevilla 4-0 on Match Day one of the Champions League.

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring, and Manchester City are still unbeaten this season in all competitions. The Norwegian scored his 11th and 12th goals in 8 games this season, as Pep Guardiola's side romped home.

It was the performance the team needed after a poor result on Saturday against Aston Villa on the weekend. 

Jack Grealish returned to the starting eleven, and Manuel Akanji made his debut in what was an assured performance at the back.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring.

Erling Haaland now has 25 goals in the Champions League, in just 20 games. He is the first player in the competitions history to achieve that land mark.

Sergio Gomez made his debut and slotted right in. Calm on the ball and very adventurous going forward which is exactly what Pep Guardiola looks for in a full-back.

Manuel Akanji looked like a player who had been playing in the Manchester City team for years, and replaced the injured John Stones with ease. 

Ruben Dias scored his first Champions League goal, and Phil Foden returned to form with a well taken goal. 

Manchester City

It was a straight forward night for Manchester City.

Sevilla didn't create much, with an XG in the game of just 0.35 in the game. In comparison, Manchester City had an XG of 3.80.

It is just the result Pep Guardiola and his side needed heading into a huge clash on the weekend against Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur. It could be a massive match in the title race, and confidence will be key.

