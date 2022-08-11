Manchester City v Bournemouth | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City's first home game of the season as The Cityzens take on newly promoted Bournemouth.

City will be looking to build on their winning start to the season after beating West Ham last weekend. The Sky Blues ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against The Irons thanks to an Erling Haaland brace in his Premier League debut.

The Sky Blues will welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad this Saturday as they look to secure another three points in their title pursuit.

City have an incredibly strong record against The Cherries, having beaten the Dorset club on every occasion the two sides have faced off since their initial 2015 promotion to the top flight. The Cityzens have never lost to Bournemouth in their history so the Manchester natives will be confident heading into the game.

However, The Cherries pulled off somewhat of an upset in their opening fixture against Aston Villa, beating the Midlands club 2-0, and will be looking to spring an even bigger upset this weekend. Here is where you can watch the game, depending on where you are in the world:

Where To Watch

United Kingdom- The game kicks off at 3 pm meaning most fans in the UK will be unable to watch the match due to the Premier League's three o'clock blackout rule, however, viewers in Ireland will be able to watch the game on Premier Player.

USA- Viewers in the US can catch the game on Universo, USA Network and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, with kick-off set for 7 am PST/10 am EST.

India- Spectators in India can watch the game on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP and JioTV, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30 pm IST.

Australia- Fans down under will be able to watch the game on Optus Sport, with the match starting at midnight AEST.

