Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros

England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy.

There was a big city influence in the triumph- Keira Walsh grabbed an assist for the first goal, with Ellen White and Lauren Hemp also starting the game. Alex Greenwood and match-winner Kelly were also introduced from the bench, with fellow Cityzens Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes both remaining unused substitutes.

The Lionesses took the lead in the 62nd minute, thanks to a fantastic chipped finish by Ella Toone. However, they would hold on to the lead for less than 20 minutes as Germany midfielder Lina Magull fired home the equaliser in the 79th minute.

England would dig in and resist late German pressure to take the game to extra time, in which City striker Chloe Kelly would score the winner in the 110th minute, to the delight of the 87,000 fans in attendance at Wembley.

England were handed a boost before the game started when Germany's star player Alexandra Popp was forced to drop out of their starting line-up due to an injury sustained in the warm-up.

However, the Lionesses almost found themselves behind early into the first half when there was a scramble in their box following a Germany corner but captain Leah Williamson was on hand to block the chance, with England keeper Mary Earps able to eventually gather the ball.

England would create their best chance of the half in the 39th minute thanks to some great interplay between Beth Mead and White. White played the ball down the line into Mead's path and her return ball would find the striker in space just inside the Germany box but the veteran striker was unable to keep her shot under the bar.

It was the Germans who looked more dangerous following the start of the second half, with Earps called into action to deny substitute Tabea Waßmuth from opening the scoring.

Germany almost broke the deadlock once again just moments later as Magull managed to find space in the box but her shot trailed just wide of the post.

With England struggling Sarina Wiegman brought Toone on in place of White just over ten minutes into the half, in what proved to be another masterstroke from the England manager.

Toone's impact was felt instantly as the 22-year-old would break the deadlock in the 62nd minute, just six minutes after her introduction. The forward found herself clean through on goal thanks to an incredible searching 45-yard through ball from City's Walsh and the Manchester United player showed incredible composure to dink the ball over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Chloe Kelly would then enter the fray in the 64th minute, in place of player of the tournament Mead before Germany went close again. Magull drove into the box and rifled a shot against the bar, with the ball subsequently falling to Lea Schuller who was unable to draw the German's level.

Germany's pressure would eventually be rewarded when Magull deservedly got her goal in the 79th minute. Waßmuth's excellent low cross picked out the midfielder in the box and her side-footed finish found the roof of the net.

Magull's equaliser meant the teams would head into extra time. The additional 30 minutes were played in a more cagey manner, which is understandable given neither side wanted to throw the game away with penalties on the horizon.

But with just ten minutes of the game remaining, Kelly would send the nation into jubilation. Lucy Bronze flicked a header into the City striker's path following an England corner, she missed her first attempt at a shot but Frohms was unable to clear the danger and Kelly prodded the ball home in a moment that will go down in English football history.

England would see the remainder of the game out and secure their first major trophy in almost 60 years, thanks to the Lionesses' heroic performance in this tournament. England had been impressive over the whole campaign, scoring 22 goals while conceding just twice, and were deserving winners of the trophy.

Sarina Wiegman and her players deserve a tremendous amount of credit for what was a dominant Euros campaign. She and her players will now go down as legends of English football.

This Lionesses team has done what no other England team, male or female, could do over the last 56 years and have finally secured a major trophy for the country to celebrate, and celebrate they will.

56 years of hurt are finally over for England.

