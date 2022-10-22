Skip to main content

Manchester City Close The Gap To Arsenal After Victory Against Brighton

Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to get closer to rivals Arsenal who are top of the Premier League.

Manchester City welcomed Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion to The Etihad knowing that they had to win to keep Arsenal on their toes in the title race even this early on in the season.

City had lost last time out against Liverpool so they knew they could not afford to slip up again and give Mikel Arteta's side more momentum going into their game against Southampton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola benched Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan for the game opting with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on the wings with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva back in their natural midfield position.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1

It did not take long for City to settle their supporters' nerves as after just 22 minutes Erling Haaland had opened the scoring.

It took one simple ball through the middle of The Seagulls' backline from Ederson to undo the away side's early hard work as Robert Sanchez came a long way out of his goal to no avail leaving Haaland with an empty net after bulldozing Lewis Dunk to the ground. 

20 minutes later the Norwegian international dispatched a penalty won by Silva powerfully past Sanchez to give City some clear breathing space.

In the second half Leandro Trossard gave Brighton some hope with a shot from outside the box which Ederson should have done better with.

De Bruyne made sure City got the three points though with 15 minutes to go with a stunning curling effort from a long way out.

Manchester City travel to Germany in the week to face Borussia Dortmund before they take on Leicester City in the league next weekend.

