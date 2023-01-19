Manchester City Come From Behind To Win Avoiding More Embarrassment From Spurs

Manchester City had to come from two goals behind to ensure they didn’t lose back-to-back Premier League games and close the gap on Arsenal.

Tottenham were two goals up at half-time thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal after two mistakes from Ederson.

The home side came out into the second half with much more extra bite as within eight minutes they were level thanks to strikes from the two frontmen Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Riyad Mahrez got the winning goal on the 63rd minute to give Arsenal a massive warning that they were not going to fade away without a fight as the victory took them five points behind The Gunners and in the 90th minute he got another for his brace to wrap up the win.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The first half for both sides began in a slow fashion and it continued that way with the first goalkeeping action coming after 35 minutes with Heung-Min Son’s tame header needing to be saved by Ederson.

City responded well to some slight Spurs pressure as they themselves then forced Hugo Lloris into some action as Rico Lewis had a long distance strike take a deflection and nearly find the bottom corner but the French international got a strong hand to it.

The chances started to come for Erling Haaland soon after that as he got in-behind after a Nathan Ake pass but Lloris done well to come out and close down the angle for him.

A minute later he had an even better opportunity as Rodri clipped it into the area and he headed it over after Lloris came charging out into no mans land.

With half-time approaching the errors started from City as Ederson passed it out to Rodri when he had several players on him and he ended up presenting the ball to Dejan Kulusevski who slotted past Ederson who didn’t cover himself in glory with the attempted save either.

IMAGO / PA Images

Spurs had found themselves going into a half-time lead but a few minutes later it got even better as Emerson Royal managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

It looked like John Stones had stopped a possible counter-attack but his clearance found Kulusevski in a non-threatening area but he passed it to Harry Kane in-behind and somehow Rodri failed to take it off him.

Kane fired it at Ederson who again should have done better as he parried it out to Emerson who was able to head it in to shock The Etihad with a third successive defeat staring them down the barrel.

Pep Guardiola didn’t make any changes at half-time which was a surprise after a dismal first-half but they came out the blocks as they were all over Spurs.

Julian Alvarez got the first goal back just five after the interval after getting onto the end of Riyad Mahrez’s cross which was half cleared to the Argentine who finished emphatically.

Three minutes later Haaland arrived in the game as he got the equaliser with a header thanks to Mahrez making the goal again with a clever run into the box to confirm Antonio Conte’s man had indeed collapses at the first hurdle.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The away side were hanging on for their lives with The Etihad egging City on but they weathered the storm after the equaliser and nearly went back ahead themselves as Kulusevski pulled it back to find Ivan Perisic.

His strike was remarkably blocked onto the post by Lewis who was in the right place at the right time due to his trailing leg.

Mahrez who was at the heart of the first two goals was at it again as he put the Premier League Champions in front to complete an 18 minute comeback with Lloris being beaten poorly at his near post after a deflection.

The Algerian winger got another one after some dreadful defending from Clement Lenglet as his touch presented the ball to him and he went through on goal to chip the ball effortlessly over Lloris to put the cherry on top of the comeback in the 90th minute.

Manchester City showed why they are indeed the champions with elite mentality in the second half.

