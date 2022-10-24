Official: Manchester City's Confirmed Travelling Squad Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund Clash

While Manchester City may have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, they will be desperate to bounce back after dropping two points last time out in the competition.

The Sky Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Danish club FC Copenhagen after Sergio Gomez was sent off at the half-hour mark.

The Cityzens have played two games following the draw, losing 1-0 to Liverpool and beating Brighton 3-1 in the Premier League.

And they will now jet off to Germany to face off against Borussia Dortmund for the second time this season.

The first encounter between the two sides proved to be a tough game for City.

The Cityzens scraped a 2-1 win against the Bundesliga club after they went 1-0 down, thanks to a Jude Bellingham header.

The hosts that evening levelled the scores through a John Stones screamer before Erling Haaland scored an acrobatic volley against his former side to secure three points for Pep Guardiola's men.

The Sky Blues are set to take Dortmund on again tomorrow and the full list of their 21-man traveling squad can now be revealed.

Manchester City Squad

Goalkeepers- Stefan Ortega Moreno, Scott Carson, Ederson

Defenders- Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, João Cancelo

Midfielders- Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva

Forwards- Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer

While all of City's key men have been named in the squad, there is a chance that several of these players could be rested.

As stated, the reigning Premier League champions have already qualified for the next round of the competition, meaning they are under no pressure to pick up points in their next two games against Dortmund and Sevilla.

Guardiola will still be determined to win both games, but with Arsenal currently two points clear at the top of the domestic league, there could be a temptation to rotate some of his key players.

The match is set to kick off tomorrow evening at 8 pm UK time, with the action being played out at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

