Manchester City Confirmed XI; Ruben Dias Is On The Bench

The line-ups for Manchester City and Manchester United have been confirmed with some noticeable absentees.

The Manchester derby has come around already with Erik Ten Hag taking on Pep Guardiola who was once his mentor when they were both at Bayern Munich.

City still remain unbeaten in the league but are not top of the table due to a couple of draws against Newcastle and Aston Villa.

United started the season in disastrous form with back-to-back losses but they have since turned it round and currently sit in sixth in the table.

The line-ups have been confirmed from both sides with some important players missing out.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ruben Dias dropped, Rodri injured

There has been a couple of surprises from Guardiola as he has went with Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake at centre back leaving Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte on the bench.

Ederson, Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker all start.

In midfield Ilkay Gundogan starts in the deep role as Rodri, one of City's most important players, has suffered a calf injury which has ruled him out of the squad completely.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva start in front of him with a front three of Phil Foden Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United have started with a front three of Anthony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho after there was rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo starting.

David De Gea remains in goal, Raphael Varane starts alongside Lisandro Martinez at centre-back with the full-backs being Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia.

The midfield three that Ten Hag has gone with is Scott Mctominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

