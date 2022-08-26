Manchester City v Crystal Palace | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City v Crystal Palace as the reigning Premier League champions look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

City will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing result against Newcastle United last weekend. The Sky Blues were below their usual standards and only managed to gain a single point in a 3-3 draw with The Magpies.

However, City's quick comeback from 3-1 down will have surely given Pep Guardiola some positives to take away from the match, despite the frustrating defensive performance.

The Cityzens host Crystal Palace at the Etihad tomorrow and will have to put in a much stronger performance if they want to secure all three points. Palace, like Newcastle, have been impressive in their start to the season, having only lost to Arsenal in their opening three fixtures.

Patrick Vieira's men then went on to secure a point against Liverpool in a game most people were expecting them to lose, before beating Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa 3-1 last week.

Not only have the London side had a solid start to the season they also hold an unexpected record against the team they are traveling to face tomorrow. The Eagles are the only team to beat City in any of their last 54 3 pm kick kick-offs, beating the Sky Blues twice in that period.

However, the home side have been handed a major boost as they look to break this unwanted record, with it being widely reported that Palace's key man Wilfried Zaha will miss the clash through injury.

Here's where you can watch the game, depending on where you are in the world:

Where To Watch

United Kingdom- Fans in the UK will be unable to visually stream the game due to the 3 pm blackout rule in place in the country, however, you can stream the game audibly via BBC Radio Manchester.

USA- Viewers across the pond can catch the game on Telemundo, Sirius XM FC, Peacock and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, where the match will kick off at 7 am PST/ 10 am EST.

India- Fans in India will be able to watch the game on Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2 and JioTV, with the game set to kick off at 7.30 pm

Australia- Fans down under will be able to watch the game on Optus Sport, with kick-off set for midnight AEST.

