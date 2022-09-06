Skip to main content

Manchester City EDS Team Beat Sevilla 5-1 In UEFA Youth League

Manchester City's EDS squad has got off to a flying start in the UEFA Youth League with a 5-1 win over Sevilla.

The EDS squad donned wine shorts with their blue kit ahead of their clash with Sevilla in the UEFA Youth League today, and it seems to have worked out as they raced to a 5-1 win.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping the senior side can match the performance of the youth squad later on when they take on Sevilla in the Champions League.

It's a fabulous start for Manchester City EDS, and one they'll be hoping continues.

The goals came Carlos Borges, Adedire Mebude and Will Dickson. Carlos Borges netted a hat-trick on the day with Mebude and Dickson scoring the other two goals.

Carlos Borges now has 7 goals in six games for the Manchester City's EDS squad this season, while also contributing to three assists.

It's just the start Brian Barry-Murphy would have wanted for the Blue's, who have had to contend with losing a large bulk of their quality either on loan of permanently.

Samuel Edozie has left the club to join Southampton, as well as the likes of Liam Delap on loan at Stoke and James McAtee on loan at Sheffield United.

Up next for the EDS squad is a trip to Brighton in the Premier League 2 on Sunday for a 3pm kick off, before being back in action against Borussia Dortmund midweek for another UEFA Youth League game, this time at home.

A great start for the young Blue's!

