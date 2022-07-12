Manchester City Women's Stars Ellen White and Lauren Hemp Score As England Batter Norway

Ellen White and Lauren Hemp both scored for England as they destroyed Norway 8-0 in the Women's Euros. The result means England now have six points in the group stages, and have already secured enough points to advance to the knockouts.

The goal scorers were two of the four City players who ended up on the pitch last night, with an extra two Sky Blues players being unused subs. Cityzens defender Alex Greenwood was subbed on in the 57th minute and striker Chloe Kelly was introduced after 70 minutes, while Ellie Roebuck and Demi Stokes remained on the bench for the full game.

Hemp was the first of the City players on the scoresheet, netting in the 15th minute to increase England's lead to 2-0, after Georgia Stanway broke the deadlock just three minutes earlier from the penalty spot.

White then put England three ahead just before the half hour mark, dispossessing Norway centre back Maria Thorisdóttir before slotting home. Hemp then turned provider, assisting Beth Mead who scored in the 34th minute. Mead was on the scoresheet again just four minutes later, dispatching her second goal of the game to put England 5-0 up.

The Three Lions continued to embarrass Norway, as White then scored her second in the 41st minute, sliding home a Fran Kirby cross. This meant England headed into halftime 6-0 up, breaking the record for goals scored in the first half of a game at the tournament.

England calmed down somewhat in the second half, scoring just two goals after the break. Alessio Russo scored England's seventh goal in the 66th minute, having being substituted on for White less than ten minutes earlier.

Mead then completed her hattrick in the 81st minute, capping off an extraordinary night for herself and her team. In winning 8-0 the Lionesses became the first team in Euros history to score seven goals or more in a single match.

The result means England have already progressed from their group with a game to spare. The Lionesses final group stage game is against Northern Ireland on Friday 15 July, who will be hoping to get a much more positive result out of the game than Norway.

Read More Manchester City Coverage