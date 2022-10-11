Manchester City Fail To Score For The First Time This Season In Draw With FC Copenhagen

Player ratings of the Manchester City side who could only manage a 0-0 draw away to FC Copenhagen after having a goal disallowed, missing a penalty, and then having a red card.

Manchester City failed to keep up their 100% record in the Champions League this season as they fell to a 0-0 draw against FC Copenhagen making it the first time they have not scored in a game this campaign.

It is a result that would not have pleased the Premier League Champions before the game but given the circumstances that occurred in the first half.

Rodri had a thunderbolt of a strike ruled out by VAR in the opening 11 minutes due to a handball from Riyad Mahrez in the build-up but then the VAR referees helped Manchester City out by spotting a handball by Nicolai Boilesen in the 25th minute as he was trying to defend a cross.

Mahrez stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was saved by former Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Things got worse for Pep Guardiola’s side with VAR yet again stepping in to help the referee as Sergio Gomez dragged back Hakon Arnar Haraldsson who would have went through on goal.

Arthur Dias at first waved play on but after he watched it back on the screen he gave a free-kick and showed Gomez a red card which changed the complexion of the game.

IMAGO / Eibner

In the second half City did not go chasing the game with Erling Haaland staying on the bench whilst the Danish Champions also seemed content with a draw even though they did cause a couple of slight issues for their English opponents but Ederson did not have a save to make with a couple of attempts off target causing him some alarm.

With the point City stay top of Group G on ten points whilst Copenhagen move to 3rd place on two points with the other game in the group, Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla, being a late kick-off.

Player ratings

Ederson: 5

He had a sloppy first half on the ball nearly conceding an own goal in the opening five minuets with a poor touch and then presenting the opposition with a chance after a poor pass out from the back. In the second half he didn’t have a save to make but in the last 30 seconds he was a reassuring and commanding figure for his side as he came to collect a floated free-kick with ease.

Joao Cancelo: 6

Had a solid defensive performance but City were not under severe consistent pressure at any moment, and they also did not put their hosts under pressure so the Portuguese international did not make too much of an attacking impact on the game. He had a snapshot late on saved easily by Grabara.

Manuel Akanji: 8

Slowly but surely turning into one of the signings of the summer with his consistent performances at the back. Had to slot in at right-back after the red card and did it with confidence.

IMAGO / Eibner

Aymeric Laporte: 5.5

Didn’t have too much to do but he lost one of his two aerial duels and misplaced three out of four long balls so City could have done with more from him in terms of build-up play.

Sergio Gomez: 1

Woeful defending in the 28th minute as he pulled Haraldsson back when through on goal, thought he had initially got away with it but after a VAR review he was shown the red card. Needless

Rodri: 7

Was a special strike which is slowly becoming a trademark for him so it was a shame it was disallowed. Has a touch of class in the midfield and can run the middle of the park by himself. Contained the Copenhagen midfield well considering the extra man.

Kevin De Bruyne: 6

Struggled to create too many chances but it wasn’t too much of an issue as it looked like his side were instructed to just control the game and not be desperate for a winner. Had a curling effort comfortably saved early on in the first half.

IMAGO / Eibner

Ilkay Gundogan: 5

Wasted a chance in the dying embers by having a nothing long shot. Controlled the tempo well but wasn’t involved in many attacking scenarios.

Riyad Mahrez: 2

Stepped up to take the penalty that City were awarded in the first half for handball and his effort was saved by Grabara. It was a tame and laidback spot kick to the goalkeepers right. Was then sacrificed on the 32nd minute due to the red card at the back from Gomez.

Julian Alvarez: 5

Had a shot saved in the opening ten minutes from a tight angle, done well to get it on target. Struggled to get into it after the red card but had a decent chance with a free header from a late corner but couldn’t get it near the target.

Jack Grealish: 5

Was good in tight spaces on the left side creating openings on a couple of occasions but due to the red card Manchester City

Substitutions:

Ruben Dias (Riyad Mahrez 32): 6

Slotted in comfortably alongside Laporte to make up for the red card in the backline. Picked up a yellow card after sloppy pass from Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva (Kevin De Bruyne 78): n/a

Didn’t make any difference in attack.

Phil Foden (Jack Grealish 78): n/a

Only managed to touch the ball seven times.

Nathan Ake (Aymeric Laporte 88): n/a

Made five accurate passes whilst on the pitch.