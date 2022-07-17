Skip to main content

Manchester City's Filippa Angeldahl Scores Brace As Sweden Demolish Portugal In Women's Euros

Filippa Angeldahl and Sweden are through to the quarter finals of the women's Euros after battering Portugal 5-0. Sweden only needed a draw to qualify for the quarters, but they left nothing to chance and swept Portugal aside with ease. 

Angeldahl scored two goals for the Blågult in the first half of the game, before being substituted off the pitch in 70th minute. 

Angeldahl

The City midfielder scored the first goal of the game in the 21st minute, after she was the first to react to Portugal keeper Patricia Morais dropping the ball from a corner. 

Angeldahl would then add Sweden's second goal just before halftime. The midfielder curled a shot into the bottom right corner after a wide freekick was played into her path just inside the Portugal box. 

The Swedes would find themselves 3-0 up before halftime, thanks to a Carole Costa own goal. The Portugal defender headed into her own net after failing to clear a Sweden corner.   

The Blue and Yellows would then score less than ten minutes after the break. Kosovare Asllani converted a penalty that was awarded following a clear hand ball by Diana Silva. 

Sweden would add their final goal in the 91st minute, when Stina Blackstenius headed home after Portugal once again failed to clear their own box. 

Angeldahl and her country will now face Belgium, Iceland or Italy in the quarter-finals. Fresh off the back of a resounding victory, the 2nd highest ranked team in the world will be confident they can go all the way. 

