Manchester City Give Injury Update Ahead Of Leicester City Game

Manchester City's next opponent in the Premier League is Leicester City who have picked up their form after a woeful start left the stranded at the bottom of the table.

Brendan Rodgers has appeared to turn it around though with his side unbeaten in their last three league games with only one loss in their last five.

So, Pep Guardiola will be facing a challenge when he takes his side to The King Power stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday.

In his press conference for the game, he gave supporters and the media an update on some players who have been suffering from injury issues.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Erling Haaland could be on the bench

Erling Haaland had to go off at half-time against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League due to a knock to his ankle.

Addressing the injury Guardiola said: "He feels better, we are training this afternoon and we will assess, we'll see how he's feeling and if he's fit. After we decide."

The fact City are having to assess him on Friday evening would mean it looks like he will be a doubt to start but should be fine for the bench against The Foxes.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He mentioned others as well saying: "Two days ago everyone trains well. I have to wait for people to come back and after know. [Phillips and Walker] are not ready for Leicester. They are better, Kalvin especially.

"After the World Cup I'm sure they will be ready."

So, Cancelo who was taken off at Dortmund as well should be fine to start.

