Skip to main content

Manchester City Give Injury Update Ahead Of Leicester City Game

Manchester City have given an update on several of their players with Leicester City their next challenge in the Premier League.

Manchester City's next opponent in the Premier League is Leicester City who have picked up their form after a woeful start left the stranded at the bottom of the table.

Brendan Rodgers has appeared to turn it around though with his side unbeaten in their last three league games with only one loss in their last five.

So, Pep Guardiola will be facing a challenge when he takes his side to The King Power stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday.

In his press conference for the game, he gave supporters and the media an update on some players who have been suffering from injury issues.

Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus in Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League

Erling Haaland could be on the bench

Erling Haaland had to go off at half-time against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League due to a knock to his ankle.

Addressing the injury Guardiola said: "He feels better, we are training this afternoon and we will assess, we'll see how he's feeling and if he's fit. After we decide."

The fact City are having to assess him on Friday evening would mean it looks like he will be a doubt to start but should be fine for the bench against The Foxes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City

He mentioned others as well saying: "Two days ago everyone trains well. I have to wait for people to come back and after know. [Phillips and Walker] are not ready for Leicester. They are better, Kalvin especially. 

"After the World Cup I'm sure they will be ready."

So, Cancelo who was taken off at Dortmund as well should be fine to start.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Mudryk
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Elliot Thompson
Pablo Mari playing for Arsenal
News

Former Manchester City Defender Pablo Mari Stabbed In Milan Supermarket Attack

By Jake Mahon
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: PSG Have Joined The Race For Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

By Jake Mahon
PSG's Lionel Messi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sensational Move For Lionel Messi

By Jake Mahon
Endrick celebrates scoring for Palmeiras
News

Reported Manchester City Target Endrick Copies Erling Haaland In Goal Celebration

By Jake Mahon
Manchester City corner flag
News

Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster

By Jake Mahon
Gundogan Cover Third Kit
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bayern Munich 'Considering Move' for Manchester City's Ilkay Gündoğan

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland in Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Potential Erling Haaland Injury Problem

By Jake Mahon