The Premier League Champions Manchester City went top of the table after beating Southampton 4-0 at The Etihad Stadium.

The reigning Premier League Champions returned back to the top of the table after brushing aside Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton 4-0 after beating Manchester United in the league and Danish Champions FC Copenhagen.

Goals came from multiple sourves with the expectany being on the main man Erling Haaland due to his insane start in English football with 19 goals in all competitions before the clash with The Saints who sat in the bottom five before the game kicked off.

It didn't take too long before City took the lead as full-back Joao Cancelo scored around the 20th minute mark,

Cancelo picked the ball up after Foden passed it to him on the left, near the centre circle and drove at the Southampton backline before faking to shoot cutting in on his left foot.

IMAGO / PA Images

Once he got it on his left he took a couple of more touches before firing past former City keeper Gavin Bazunu to give the home fans yet another goal to celebrate at The Etihad.

Manchester City go top of the Premier League table

Phil Foden, who got a hat-trick last weekend against Manchester United, scored the second with a delicate chip over former City keeper Gavin Bazunu.

In the second half Riyad Mahrez got his first Premier League goal of the season with a fantastic volley after a lovely pass from Rodri.

Then the inevitable happened and Erling Haaland got his goal on the 65th minute after Cancelo crossed in and he swept it home to add the cherry on top of a fantastic performance to send City top above Arsenal with The Gunners facing Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

