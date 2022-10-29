Skip to main content

Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table After 1-0 Victory After Leicester City

Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to move ahead of Arsenal and go top of the Premier League.

The Premier League Champions moved back to the top of the table after beating Leicester City 1-0 at The King Power Stadium.

It took a magical free-kick in the second half from City's main man Kevin De Bruyne to win them the game with Brendan Rodgers side opting to sit back for the majority of the game.

Pep Guardiola made a host of changes to his starting line-up but there was one big one which he was forced into doing.

Erling Haaland was not fit enough to even make the bench for the fixture after being taken off against his old club Borussia Dortmund due to a foot injury disappointing fantasy football managers around the world.

Kevin De Bruyne

Argentinian Julian Alvarez led the line instead of the Norwegian international whilst Guardiola also brought Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne back into the starting XI after they were all rested midweek.

Manchester City made a host of chances in the first half with Rodri's header the first save Danny Ward had to make with Bernardo Silva not long after with a half volley forcing the Welshman into another stop.

The pressure was building on the home side in the first 20 minutes but it was not long until Ederson was also forced into work at the other end as he denied Harvey Barnes from scoring after The Foxes' first attack on City's goal.

After the early stages the chances died down and it was 0-0 at half-time.

Jack Grealish
Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the half-time interval it only took the Premier League Champions four minutes to open the deadlock.

It came through a ludicrously good free-kick which dipped just in time to hit the woodwork and go in Ward's net sending the away end into oblivion.

Without Haaland it had to be De Bruyne, who has been City's superstar for so many years now.

Leicester City started to come at Manchester City a bit more and nearly responded straightaway with a thunderous volley from Youri Tielemans which crashed the crossbar thanks to a fantastic tip onto the bar from Ederson.

After that City done well to snuff out any attacks from the home side but also struggled to create anymore openings for themselves but that suited them as they were able to control the contest until the final whistle meaning they could take the three points back to Manchester.

Arsenal have a chance to respond to being overtaken on Sunday when they welcome Nottingham Forest to The Emirates.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Spectacular Free-Kick

By Elliot Thompson
Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bruno Guimaraes

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus in Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
Match Coverage

Manchester City Give Injury Update Ahead Of Leicester City Game

By Elliot Thompson
Mudryk
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Elliot Thompson
Pablo Mari playing for Arsenal
News

Former Manchester City Defender Pablo Mari Stabbed In Milan Supermarket Attack

By Jake Mahon
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: PSG Have Joined The Race For Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

By Jake Mahon
PSG's Lionel Messi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Eyeing Sensational Move For Lionel Messi

By Jake Mahon
Endrick celebrates scoring for Palmeiras
News

Reported Manchester City Target Endrick Copies Erling Haaland In Goal Celebration

By Jake Mahon