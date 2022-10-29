Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table After 1-0 Victory After Leicester City

The Premier League Champions moved back to the top of the table after beating Leicester City 1-0 at The King Power Stadium.

It took a magical free-kick in the second half from City's main man Kevin De Bruyne to win them the game with Brendan Rodgers side opting to sit back for the majority of the game.

Pep Guardiola made a host of changes to his starting line-up but there was one big one which he was forced into doing.

Erling Haaland was not fit enough to even make the bench for the fixture after being taken off against his old club Borussia Dortmund due to a foot injury disappointing fantasy football managers around the world.

IMAGO / PA Images

Argentinian Julian Alvarez led the line instead of the Norwegian international whilst Guardiola also brought Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne back into the starting XI after they were all rested midweek.

Manchester City made a host of chances in the first half with Rodri's header the first save Danny Ward had to make with Bernardo Silva not long after with a half volley forcing the Welshman into another stop.

The pressure was building on the home side in the first 20 minutes but it was not long until Ederson was also forced into work at the other end as he denied Harvey Barnes from scoring after The Foxes' first attack on City's goal.

After the early stages the chances died down and it was 0-0 at half-time.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After the half-time interval it only took the Premier League Champions four minutes to open the deadlock.

It came through a ludicrously good free-kick which dipped just in time to hit the woodwork and go in Ward's net sending the away end into oblivion.

Without Haaland it had to be De Bruyne, who has been City's superstar for so many years now.

Leicester City started to come at Manchester City a bit more and nearly responded straightaway with a thunderous volley from Youri Tielemans which crashed the crossbar thanks to a fantastic tip onto the bar from Ederson.

After that City done well to snuff out any attacks from the home side but also struggled to create anymore openings for themselves but that suited them as they were able to control the contest until the final whistle meaning they could take the three points back to Manchester.

Arsenal have a chance to respond to being overtaken on Sunday when they welcome Nottingham Forest to The Emirates.