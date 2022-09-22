Manchester City: International Round Up

The international break is underway, with several Manchester City players in action across the next week or so performing for their countries. The biggest battle of international break for fans is that their players come back injury free, so everyone will be hoping for a clean break.

Kevin De Bruyne was of course at it again for Belgium. The midfielder seems unstoppable at the minute, and Manchester City fans won't mind him notching in a few more goals if Belgium send him back injury free.

Nathan Ake was also back in action for Netherland's, and picked a clean sheet up for himself.

Kevin De Bruyne scored again tonight, and what a finish it was. A left-footed drive from outside the box, which seemed more of a pass than a shot in truth, such is the way the Belgian strikes the ball.

The midfielder also got an assist for the second goal as Michy Batshauyi became Belgium's sixth highest goal scorer ever.

Nathan Ake kept a clean sheet for the Netherlands. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Nathan Ake kept a clean sheet for Netherland's as they ran out 2-0 winners over Poland in the Nations League. The defender played on the left of a back three, such is life under Louis Van Gaal, and had a good game for his team.

More Manchester City players will be in action tomorrow as England return to action, and club captain Ilkay Gundogan will no doubt be in the heart of the German midfield when they play Hungary,

