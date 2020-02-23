Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

In a tough match at the King Power stadium, Manchester City reaped the reward for a dominant display with a 1-0 win over Leicester City. Sergio Agüero missed a penalty after Jamie Vardy hit the post, and it took Gabriel Jesus' late strike to seal all three points for the visitors. Here's what we learned from City's second win in three days...

-----

Jesus Saves!

With full-time ticking dangerously close, it was Gabriel Jesus who stepped up to win the match. In his short time on the pitch, the Brazilian fought for everything, scored and almost assisted a second for Mahrez. This was Jesus at his best: a tough-tackling, hard pressing machine who takes chances when it matters. He only got one real opportunity, but it hit the back of the net, and that's all that counts.

Slipped through by man-of-the-match Riyad Mahrez, many City fans would have been forgiven for expecting Gabby to fire just wide, but he found the bottom corner with aplomb. In a tough, tight away game, he's one of the best players in the world at making that difference off the bench.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Laporte is Our Gamechanger

One thing that's been evident in recent weeks is that we look like a completely different side when Aymeric Laporte is playing. The Frenchman was sorely missed in his three-month absence, which swiftly turned City into a weak-willed, easily penetrated mess. In the few games Laporte has played this year, however, his side have looked like a legitimately competent defensive unit. Sure, it's not perfect- we're not getting clean sheets every single game but that's an unrealistic standard.

What Laporte does stretches beyond his own performance- he's an assured and vocal presence who raises the game of each and every player around him. We've seen with Otamendi and now Fernandinho that he improves his centre-back partner, but also offers reliable passing options for Rodri and Ederson. We'd undoubtedly be a lot closer to Liverpool had this man stayed fit.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Mendy's Quiet Return

One thing that's flown under the radar this winter is Benjamin Mendy's accomplished return to our regular starting lineup. City fans were getting so used to the left-back's regular spells on the treatment table that his latest re-debut was almost a non-event. Instead, the injury we've been dreading hasn't happened, and Mendy has been successfully integrated back into the team.

It's rarely spoken about, but for the first time in a long time we have a consistently fit and reliable left-back who's actually a left-back, and starts more than two games in a row. It makes a huge difference in that defence when players get time to gel, and experience goes a long way to building a cohesive backline.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

We Have a Painful Penalty Problem

It's one thing to miss a penalty late on when your team have a comfortable lead, but it's quite another to miss one at 0-0 in the second half of a 2nd vs 3rd clash away from home. We all already knew that City's penalty woes have been one of the biggest issues this season, but today was one of the many times it almost ended up costing us points. And why Sergio Agüero thought it was OK to aim his spot-kick to the same side as almost every other he's taken this season is beyond me.

Something needs to change. If we're lucky, the lawmaking bodies will pass a rule banning rebounds from penalties, and we can just give Ederson the job and be done with it. In the meantime, surely De Bruyne is worth a go?

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Mahrez Steps Up Again

On a day when Kevin de Bruyne was below his usual standards, and there was little in the way of creativity from Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan, it was down to Riyad Mahrez to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and appoint himself responsible for dragging the side through. Against his old side, as usual, he didn't disappoint. There's something about Riyad that sparks him into life whenever he comes up against the Foxes.



For all the brilliance of Gabriel Jesus's winning goal, it would not have happened if not for the contribution of Mahrez, who played him in with beautiful precision. The Algerian showed up today in a match where many others didn't. I hope he repeats the feat in Spain next week.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

