City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Five Things We Learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Nathan Allen

In a tough match at the King Power stadium, Manchester City reaped the reward for a dominant display with a 1-0 win over Leicester City. Sergio Agüero missed a penalty after Jamie Vardy hit the post, and it took Gabriel Jesus' late strike to seal all three points for the visitors. Here's what we learned from City's second win in three days...

-----

Jesus Saves!
With full-time ticking dangerously close, it was Gabriel Jesus who stepped up to win the match. In his short time on the pitch, the Brazilian fought for everything, scored and almost assisted a second for Mahrez. This was Jesus at his best: a tough-tackling, hard pressing machine who takes chances when it matters. He only got one real opportunity, but it hit the back of the net, and that's all that counts. 

Slipped through by man-of-the-match Riyad Mahrez, many City fans would have been forgiven for expecting Gabby to fire just wide, but he found the bottom corner with aplomb. In a tough, tight away game, he's one of the best players in the world at making that difference off the bench. 

leicester-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Laporte is Our Gamechanger
One thing that's been evident in recent weeks is that we look like a completely different side when Aymeric Laporte is playing. The Frenchman was sorely missed in his three-month absence, which swiftly turned City into a weak-willed, easily penetrated mess. In the few games Laporte has played this year, however, his side have looked like a legitimately competent defensive unit. Sure, it's not perfect- we're not getting clean sheets every single game but that's an unrealistic standard. 

What Laporte does stretches beyond his own performance- he's an assured and vocal presence who raises the game of each and every player around him. We've seen with Otamendi and now Fernandinho that he improves his centre-back partner, but also offers reliable passing options for Rodri and Ederson. We'd undoubtedly be a lot closer to Liverpool had this man stayed fit.

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-man-city (4)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Mendy's Quiet Return
One thing that's flown under the radar this winter is Benjamin Mendy's accomplished return to our regular starting lineup. City fans were getting so used to the left-back's regular spells on the treatment table that his latest re-debut was almost a non-event. Instead, the injury we've been dreading hasn't happened, and Mendy has been successfully integrated back into the team.  

It's rarely spoken about, but for the first time in a long time we have a consistently fit and reliable left-back who's actually a left-back, and starts more than two games in a row. It makes a huge difference in that defence when players get time to gel, and experience goes a long way to building a cohesive backline. 

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-man-city (2)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

We Have a Painful Penalty Problem
It's one thing to miss a penalty late on when your team have a comfortable lead, but it's quite another to miss one at 0-0 in the second half of a 2nd vs 3rd clash away from home. We all already knew that City's penalty woes have been one of the biggest issues this season, but today was one of the many times it almost ended up costing us points. And why Sergio Agüero thought it was OK to aim his spot-kick to the same side as almost every other he's taken this season is beyond me. 

Something needs to change. If we're lucky, the lawmaking bodies will pass a rule banning rebounds from penalties, and we can just give Ederson the job and be done with it. In the meantime, surely De Bruyne is worth a go?

fbl-eng-pr-leicester-man-city (1)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Mahrez Steps Up Again
On a day when Kevin de Bruyne was below his usual standards, and there was little in the way of creativity from Bernardo Silva or Ilkay Gundogan, it was down to Riyad Mahrez to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and appoint himself responsible for dragging the side through. Against his old side, as usual, he didn't disappoint. There's something about Riyad that sparks him into life whenever he comes up against the Foxes. 

For all the brilliance of Gabriel Jesus's winning goal, it would not have happened if not for the contribution of Mahrez, who played him in with beautiful precision. The Algerian showed up today in a match where many others didn't. I hope he repeats the feat in Spain next week. 

leicester-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Follow the Author here: @nallensports

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus made the difference for Manchester City in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Here's our player ratings from a vital three points...

richarddugdale

The City Xtra Podcast | #1 - Away Day Grind & Madrid Motivation

In the first episode of brand new City Xtra Podcast, we look at the grind against Leicester on Saturday and the team news ahead of a difficult tie at Real Madrid.

Freddie Pye

Juventus make Man City striker one of their 'top priorities' - €70 fee mentioned

Juventus have made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus one of their 'top priorities' for the upcoming summer transfer window.

WillBeaman19

Man City respond to Barcelona ‘enquiries’ about player - Spanish side ‘would like’ to sign the midfielder

Spanish giants FC Barcelona ‘would like’ to sign Manchester City star and have made ‘enquiries’ about a potential transfer.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Leicester City)

It's approaching the crunch time in Manchester City's season; and the first of some tough upcoming fixtures is Leicester City at the King Power. The Blues are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday, and with Real Madrid looming, Guardiola will want to keep the momentum going.

harryasiddall

by

Harry Siddall

Predicted XI: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After a string of disappointing results in the Premier League, UEFA hit the club with a European ban for two years last Friday. Yet there's hope on the horizon for the Blues; after a good performance against West Ham United signalled a return to form. Next, they must travel to tackle a Leicester City side who've defied every expectation this campaign. Here's how we predict Guardiola's men will line up for a crucuial 2nd-vs-3rd clash...

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After the no-thrills midweek defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, City face a much sterner test. Third plays second in the Premier League, as we travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

markgough96

Man City set to sign full-back - beating Barcelona and Arsenal to his signature

Reports from Brazil are claiming that Manchester City have secured the signing of young full-back Yan Couto, beating both Arsenal and Barcelona to his signature, according to Gazeta do Povo as relayed by Sport Witness.

DanielBower

‘We first have to see what is in the wallet’ - RB Leipzig manager discusses future of on-loan Man City defender

Manchester City’s full-back Angelino has made a strong start to his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, with manager Julian Nagelsmann heaping praise on the Spaniard.

markgough96

Man City star speaks out on speculation linking him to Real Madrid

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Nathan Allen