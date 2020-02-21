The Big Match Preview: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After the no-thrills midweek defeat of West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium, City face a much sterner test. Third plays second in the Premier League, as we travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City.

Team News

Leicester’s defenders and forwards are all fit, but they are bereft of options in midfield. Wilfred N’Didi has missed his side’s last two Premier League fixtures, and manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the Nigeria international remains unavailable. Hamza Choudhury’s red card against Wolves means he is suspended and Nampalys Mendy is a long-term absentee. Matty James could thus be set to make his first appearance of the season. New signing Ryan Bennett, on-loan from Wolves, may make his debut in defence.

Aymeric Laporte completed sixty minutes against West Ham and he should start again as Pep aims to get him as fit as possible for the Champions League showdown against Real Madrid. Leroy Sane is still not ready to return to first-team action. Oleksandr Zinchenko is available again after his suspension, but David Silva may miss out after limping off against West Ham. Aside from that there are no injury concerns for Pep Guardiola.

There are plenty of City fans who believe Pep will (or should) rest key players on Saturday for the sake of Wednesday’s game against Real Madrid. However, I do not see that happening. With the winter break replenishing energy levels and disrupting rhythm, I expect Guardiola to rightly favour trying to build up momentum ahead of the Champions League match – I’d be surprised if it was not a full-strength side.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Head to Head

Only four points and one place separate the two sides in the league table. City won the reverse fixture 3-1 in a dominant display, with Mahrez, Gundogan and Jesus on the scoresheet. Vardy scored his sixth goal against City in ten appearances in that fixture, and he is a player that the backline will have to treat with caution.

Leicester triumphed in last season’s clash at the King Power Stadium 2-1, which was their first win against City since December 2016. Since Leicester won promotion back to the Premier League in 2014, the two sides have met eleven times in the league – City’s record is 7W, 1D, 3L. This will be the 100 league game between the two teams. Rodgers is undefeated in his managerial career at home to City, winning three and drawing one in his time at Swansea and Liverpool.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Form Guide

Prior to enjoying their winter break, Leicester’s form was poor, and especially at home. They have won only one of their last five Premier League games – a 4-1 victory against West Ham following defeats against Southampton and Burnley. They drew the two most recent ties against Chelsea and Wolves. Additionally, Aston Villa sent them crashing out the Carabao Cup to deprive them of an appearance in the final against City.

Unfortunately, City’s form has hardly been much better. Wednesday saw a 2-0 victory against a lifeless West Ham side, but before that City inexplicably lost away to Tottenham and to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup without scoring in either game. A 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa in January was the last time City played to their full abilities. Additionally, the four defeats in our thirteen away league games this season is as many from the previous two seasons combined.

Leicester City Form (All Comps): DDWLL

Manchester City Form (All Comps): WWLDD

(Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Xtra Tactics

In the reverse fixture, Guardiola deployed a somewhat unorthodox system. He implemented a 4-2-3-1, with Bernardo Silva operating in a deeper role alongside Gundogan. Mendy was allowed to run forward as often as possible, with Walker playing a more cautious inverted role on the opposite flank in order to give De Bruyne more freedom to stay forward and orchestrate the play. It would not be a surprise to see a similar approach implemented on Saturday.

Additionally, Pep will seek to capitalise upon Leicester’s depleted midfield. Without the athleticism and intelligence of N’Didi, it should be easier to create space behind Leicester’s midfield. As we saw in the last fixture, City should aim to repeat the trick of isolating Ben Chilwell against Mahrez – at the Etihad, the Algerian winger gave Chilwell a torrid time.

As for Leicester, Rodgers has always favoured a 4-1-4-1 system since becoming manager. However, with Choudhury, Mendy and N’Didi all sidelined, and City’s attacking potency hardly a secret, it would be a surprise to see Rodgers burden Matty James with the responsibility of marshalling the midfield alone.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Therefore, with Leicester’s defensive options strong, it seems sensible to assume Rodgers may throw Bennett or Morgan into the defence alongside Evans and Soyuncu and try five at the back. This would also allow Pereira and Chilwell greater license to roam forward, and Tielemans will presumably be expected to sit deeper than usual.

Regardless of Leicester’s problems in midfield, they will retain the threat of Maddison’s creativity – especially from dead ball situations – and Vardy’s ability to run in behind the defence. Even with Laporte available again, Vardy has the pace and the intelligence to be able to exploit City’s highline. With VAR available to examine armpits and toenails, City will be more comfortable trying to neuter Vardy’s threat by pushing up and making it difficult for him to stay onside, but it only takes one well-timed run to punish City.

Ultimately, though, City’s superior offensive quality and the significant disruption to Leicester’s usual approach that the absence of Choudhury/N’Didi will bring should prove the difference here.

