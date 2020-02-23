Player Ratings: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City (Premier League)

In a tense late afternoon game, Manchester City scraped the win with a goal from the inspired substitution of Gabriel Jesus. The match wasn't without controversy, and although City were far from their best, they won their second game in three days to build momentum coming out of the short winter-break.

City had to fight hard for the three points and the win puts them seven points ahead of Leicester in third place. The Foxes played deep, only hitting the ball long to the forwards when they had the opportunity to counter. It was frustrating, but eventually the players patience paid off. Here's how we rated them this evening.

Ederson Morales – 7

There was some erratic passing and clumsy manoeuvres from the Brazilian, but he made some important saves; from a Maddison free-kick and a clash with Iheanacho in the penalty area, where Ederson was judged to have narrowly got to the ball first.

Kyle Walker – 7

One of City's best players. The right-back often found himself in midfield and at centre-back, wherever fires needed putting out. Once again his pace was invaluable.

Fernandinho – 6

Early in the match it looked like he was too slow to keep up with Jamie Vardy, but then found his footing in the game, getting in tackles and interceptions when needed.

Aymeric Laporte – 5

After an impressive return to the side in mid-week it was a surprise to see Frenchman looking so rusty. Misplaced tackles and passes saw him substituted before the hour mark, supposedly at his request.

Benjamin Mendy – 6

Also one for stray passes; Mendy looked sluggish in defence and attack but improved as the game went on, eventually managing to make runs past the opposition without passing back.

Rodrigo – 7

Being anchored in midfield to prevent counter-attacks meant Rodri didn't have as big an effect in this game as he could have. The Spaniard kept the game ticking over and was the better midfielder of the match.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5

In the first half it looked as though Gundogan was going to give the ball away whenever he came under any pressure. He also fluffed a clear strike on goal with a weak-footed shot in the 16th minute. While he made some important interceptions, this will do little to convince fans this is his best position in the side.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Another player who didn't look at the races today. While at times it felt like he was City's best hope of scoring, he was sloppy in possession and was lucky not to give away a penalty for handball.

Riyad Mahrez – 7 (Man of the Match)

Leicester players recognised Mahrez was City's biggest attacking threat, doing their best to prevent him cutting inside on goal from City's right-flank. When they let their guard down from a counter in the 80th minute, the Algerian ran forward, dragging defenders with him, only to then lay off Gabriel Jesus for the winning goal of the game.

Bernardo Silva – 7

He might not have had the same calibre of chances as others on the pitch, but Bernardo's role was vital. He ran all over the pitch in the high press and with the ball, showing up on both the left and right to create space. Was unfortunate not to get a goal for his efforts as he shot wide in the 87th minute.

Sergio Aguero - 5

Marked out of the game by Leicester's low block, Aguero was forced to drop deep and couldn't impact the game the way Guardiola would have wanted. Missing yet another penalty capped off a disappointing performance. He was unlucky to have a good strike saved by Kasper Schmeichel and was substituted for the goalscorer not long after.

Substitutes:

Nicholas Otamendi – 6

With Guardiola looking increasingly frustrated with his defence, he brought on Otamendi for Laporte in the 57th minute. The General put in a solid shift while quietly and confidently making City's back line look more solid.

Gabriel Jesus – 7

On for Aguero in the 76th minute, Jesus immediately brought new life into the game. He was tracking back to win the ball, putting in tackles, and controlling the ball well against the opposition who'd pressed well up until this point. When Mahrez put the ball on a plate for him to score, he opened his body and struck home with his weaker right foot. Jesus almost returned the favour for his team-mate with a killer pass soon after. Any confidence lost from mid-week should hopefully be shrugged off.

