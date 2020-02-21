Predicted XI: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

After a string of disappointing results in the Premier League, UEFA hit the club with a European ban for two years last Friday. Yet there's hope on the horizon for the Blues; after a good performance against West Ham United signalled a return to form. Next, they must travel to tackle a Leicester City side who've defied every expectation this campaign. Here's how we predict Guardiola's men will line up for a crucuial 2nd-vs-3rd clash.



Team News

At his press conference on Friday, Pep Guardiola implied that Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané could be back from injury in time to make this game, but said that they are "not 100". With a bit of luck, they could make the bench ahead of next week and two huge matches.

(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Team Prediction

I'd be more than surprised to see anyone other than Ederson in goal, but you don't need a crystal ball to see that coming. Far more interesting is the prospect of selecting a defence. Pep needs to find the balance between picking his best players and ensuring everyone is well-rested enough for the Real Madrid tie next week.

With that in mind, I think we'll see Kyle Walker at right-back. I just don't see how we can go away to Leicester and not have a pacy defender available to combat the brilliant Jamie Vardy. He'll surely have Aymeric Laporte to the side of him, and something tells me Fernandinho will start here but not in Spain. Benjamin Mendy may be the only logical choice on the left, and he's in good form right now.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Rodri had a solid game against West Ham, scoring the opener, and he needs to be trusted in as many games as possible if he's to become the Busquets we need. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has had a busy year reminding everyone that he's the best midfielder in the world, and he'll start on Saturday. If I was Pep, I'd play David Silva next to him - the Spaniard is unlikely to be favoured against Zidane's side next week.

One man who's been harshly left out of the starting XI more than anyone else this season is Riyad Mahrez; but the Algerian has played very well against Leicester since joining us and will relish another chance to show what he's got. Sergio Agüero is still very much in with a chance of the Golden Boot, and on the left Gabriel Jesus will probably get another go after an underwhelming performance against the Hammers.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The bench will obviously star Claudio Bravo, as well as hopefully Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané, as they step up their respective returns from injury. That leaves spaces for Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko to round off the substitutes in a match we absolutely have to get right.

