Manchester City Line-Up Confirmed Vs Southampton; Haaland And De Bruyne Benched

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up which will be taking to the field at St Mary's Stadium as Southampton stand in their way of the League Cup semi-finals.

Local rivals Manchester United have already made it to the last four after they defeated Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United beat Leicester City to join them.

Nottingham Forest take on Wolves in the other quarter-final which will be played at the same time as the City game so fans will know their potential opponents if they win.

Pep Guardiola's team which he thinks is the one to win the tie does not include star men Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

John Stones not in squad as Guardiola rests key men

It is not too much of a surprise that those two aren't starting even though they weren't involved on the weekend either as it looks like Guardiola is prioritising the Manchester derby on the weekend.

The surprise is that defender John Stones is not in the squad with the England international being described as not fully fit.

In goal second choice Stefan Ortega starts with a back four of Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Gomez.

A midfield three of Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gundogan and it looks like it will be Phil Foden in a deeper role unless Guardiola plays Gomez in a double pivot alongside Phillips to allow Foden to be more advanced.

The front three on paper looks like it will Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish on the wings with Julian Alvarez through the middle.

