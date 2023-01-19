Skip to main content
Manchester City Line-Up Confirmed Vs Tottenham Hotspur; Julian Alvarez Starts

Pep Guardiola has made some big decisions after successive defeats as Julian Alvarez has been given a start alongside Erling Haaland with some important players dropping to the bench.

Manchester City have a massive game against Tottenham Hotspur as they need to stop the rot after successive defeats against Southampton and local rivals Manchester United which saw them go out of the Carabao Cup whilst also falling even further behind Arsenal who are top of the league.

The Premier League Champions normally have a tendency to struggle against Spurs with the North London side doing the double over them last campaign and the second fixture between them was one of the games of the season with a last minute Harry Kane winner.

So Pep Guardiola knows it will be a tough challenge for his players so he made a handful of big calls.

Erling Haaland & Julian Alvarez

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench with Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland upfront 

Guardiola's big call was on Kevin De Bruyne as he missed training due to a personal issue and he has decided not to risk him as the Belgium international starts on the bench.

Ederson starts in goal with a back four of Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Ake meaning that Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker have been dropped to the bench.

In midfield it is Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan with what appears to be a 4-4-2 system with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on the flanks.

Julian Alvarez is up top alongside Erling Haaland as Guardiola tries to get City back to winning ways.

