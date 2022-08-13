Skip to main content

Manchester City Line-up Revealed: City Make One Change Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash

Man City are set to take on Bournemouth in their first home game of the season in just under an hour and their official starting eleven for the match can now be revealed, with the Cityzens making one change to their team. 

City are looking to build on their strong start to the season and gain another three points after their opening day 2-0 win against West Ham. The Sky Blues won the match comfortably thanks to an Erling Haaland double in his first Premier League start. 

The Cityzens will welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad who come into the game on the back of three points themselves, after causing somewhat of an upset against Aston Villa last weekend. The Sky Blues have made just one change to their starting eleven, while their opponents have made three alterations. 

Bournemouth

Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Stones, Grealish, Alvarez, Bernardo, Delap, Mbete, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Bournemouth: Travers, Lerma, Mepham, Kelly, Smith, Pearson, Cook, Stacey, Christie, Tavernier, Moore

substitutes: Neto, Senesi, Anthony, Hill, Billing, Marcondes, Stanislas, Dembele, Lowe 

City's only change for the game is the inclusion of Riyad Mahrez at the expense of Jack Grealish. The Algerian will be keen to get off to a strong start this season to repay the faith shown in him by the club following the extension of his contract. 

The Sky Blues have also been handed a major boost as Bournemouth's talisman Dominic Solanke will miss the game due to contracting COVID-19, alongside Jordan Zemura. Both men have been replaced by Ryan Christie and Jack Stacey. 

Phillip Billing has been dropped to the bench and has been replaced by former Leeds man Lewis Cook, while new signing Marcos Senesi has been named among the substitutes as The Cherries look to spring a major upset. The game is set to kick off in under an hour with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm (UK time). 

